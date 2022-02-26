Correct answers for Genshin Impact Poetry Exchange commission

Genshin Impact's commissions are a great way for players to get extra Primogems. They range from simple battles to tricky puzzles.

The Poetry Exchange commission is one of the easiest commissions to complete in the game. It requires players to communicate with several Hilichurls for a researcher called Ella Musk.

The commission can be found in Mondstadt. It is part of a set of commissions that rewards players with a unique name card for their profile.

Players will want to make sure they complete the Poetry Exchange correctly if they wish to acquire this special name card.

Genshin Impact's Poetry Exchange answers revealed

The Poetry Exchange commission can be completed in a matter of seconds as long as players have the answers beforehand.

Players can begin this commission by speaking to Ella Musk near the Hilichurl camp, as she will relay the instructions. She will also give them a quest item called "Draft Lines of Hilichurlian Poetry," which contains a list of phrases to use when speaking to the Hilichurls.

Players will want to make sure that they utilize the right greetings if they wish to complete this commission properly.

The Hilichurls await (Image via s0larc0ast)

Once players approach the trio of Hilichurls standing near a hut, they will be prompted to recite poetry to them.

To do so, they'll need to walk up to the first Hilichurl and interact with it to bring up a list of dialogue options. The proper dialogue options can be selected in any order and are as follows:

Celi dada, Mimi nunu

Muhe ye

Ye dada!

Once players input these three responses, each of the Hilichurls will begin dancing, and players will receive the "Yo dala?" achievement.

This will bring players one step closer to getting the Hill Dwellers name card for their profile, along with five extra Primogems. This adds to the 10 Primogems they will get for completing the commission properly, making this a worthwhile investment.

Many players want to complete the Poetry Exchange commission properly, as its chances of appearing are lower than usual.

However, if players have recently completed the Language Exchange commission, they are guaranteed to receive Poetry Exchange either one or four days from the initial commission.

Players who want to maximize their chances should set their commissions to only appear in Mondstadt using their Adventurer's Handbook. This will improve the odds of one of the commissions appearing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh