How to get Light Realm Sigils in Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering event

Genshin Impact's latest event, Three Realms Gateway Offering, requires players to gather Light Realm Sigils to progress and gain valuable rewards. These sigils can be used to upgrade a player's Bokuso Box, giving them access to even more aspects of the event.

The sigils can be found throughout Enkanomiya, which has been covered in a toxic corrosion that can only be countered by the Bokuso Box.

Fans will need to collect tons of these sigils if they want to get all the rewards from the event. Here's a guide on how to obtain Light Realm Sigils in the game.

Where to get Light Realm Sigils in Genshin Impact

Light Realm Sigils can be found throughout Enkanomiya once players begin the game's newest event, the Three Realms Gateway Offering.

As mentioned before, this event will shroud Enkanomiya in a toxic corrosion that will inhibit their travels throughout the region. Players will need to use the Bokuso Box, a new gadget that they can gain during the event, to help traverse dangerous areas.

Luckily, players can upgrade their box using the new Light Realm Sigils that are scattered throughout Enkanomiya. These sigils can be acquired through different means, including completing quests, solving puzzles, and opening chests.

Players will find that Enkanomiya is full of new tasks to complete, and they can gather a large amount of Light Realm Sigils just by exploring the area. Gathering a ton of these sigils is important, as they are necessary to upgrade the Bokuso Box.

As fans upgrade the box, they will gain access to even more of Enkanomiya, allowing them to gather more sigils and level it up even faster.

Fans will definitely want to begin gathering these sigils as soon as possible, as they will expire once the event ends. This event will offer tons of Primogems and other useful rewards, so Genshin Impact fans won't want to miss out. Players can even earn a Crown of Insight from this event, making this journey worth the time.

Genshin Impact's latest event will have players collecting a ton of items to complete their Bokuso Box and gain some amazing rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish