Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and more

Genshin Impact's massive underground city Enkanomiya hides a ton of secrets for players to uncover. To gain full access to the region, fans will need to complete a set of quests involving ancient puzzles and hidden twists. A key item required in this quest is known as the Divine Bridle.

Luckily for fans, obtaining the Divine Bridle is a lot easier than it may seem. This rare artifact is only really used at one stage during the quest, and it won't be required past that point. Here's where players can find the Divine Bridle.

Genshin Impact: How to find the Divine Bridle

To find the Divine Bridle, players must first complete the Hyperion's Dirge sidequest, which will require them to take on three challenges across Enkanomiya.

These challenges require fans to defeat difficult enemies in a short amount of time to collect offerings that are needed to complete a ritual. Gathering these offerings can be tough, as fans won't have a ton of time to defeat these enemies, so they should prepare their strongest teams in advance.

1) Receive the quest from Aberaku

The hidden room can be found behind these torches (Image via Wow Quests)

Players will need to head to Dainichi Mikoshi to begin this questline, as the NPC who provides it is found within a hidden room under the area's central waypoint.

Fans will need to head west and jump off the edge, before gliding back to the ledge where two Ruin Guards can be found. After defeating them, light the two torches near a chest to reveal the hidden room. Inside, Aberaku will task fans with finding the three offerings across Enkanomiya.

2) Complete the three inquiries across Enkanomiya

The first Inquiry is found in The Narrows (Image via Wow Quests)

Players will receive three subquests once the Hyperion's Dirge quest begins, involving three challenges on several different islands of Enkanomiya. Fans can take them on in any order they want, and each will test their combat skills by pitting them against a powerful set of foes within a short time limit. Here are the enemy lineups:

Offerings of the Temple: Two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps and one Rockfond Rifthound in 60 seconds

Two Rockfond Rifthound Whelps and one Rockfond Rifthound in 60 seconds Offerings of the Narrows: Three Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings in 30 seconds

Three Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchlings in 30 seconds Offerings of the Serpent's Heart: A trio of Electro, Hydro, and Pyro Abyss Mages in 60 seconds

Tailoring the right team to each of these battles is key to succeeding and grabbing the required offering. Fans will also want to make sure they have the proper Key Sigils to advance the challenges, as these keys will be required to unlock the battles.

The final two challenge locations (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

After completing each of these challenges, gamers will have the three required offerings for Aberaku, and can return to the hidden room under the Dainichi Mikoshi to complete this quest.

3) Placing the offerings and receiving the Divine Bridle

Giving up the offerings (Image via Wow Quests)

Once Genshin Impact players return to the area with Aberaku, they will be able to walk up to the stone pedestals in the room that he is in.

Interacting with these pedestals will give players the ability to submit one of the offerings to it, and submitting all three of them will play a short cut-scene which will reveal a phase gate. Taking this phase gate can save a ton of time, as it will teleport players to the top of Dainichi Mikoshi.

nicole 🐉 @jnxcxn ICYMI if u finished the hyperion’s dirge world quest, theres a teleport thing that lets zoom up the top of dainichi mikoshi ICYMI if u finished the hyperion’s dirge world quest, theres a teleport thing that lets zoom up the top of dainichi mikoshi https://t.co/o3ecXi83Y2

From there, players just need to speak to Aberaku once more, and they can collect the Divine Bridle for the next part of the long questline. This will also end the Hyperion's Dirge quest and grant players some extra Primogems.

Using the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact:

The Divine Bridle is a Genshin Impact quest item and is used as such during another sidequest known as The Phaethon's Syrtos. This is another quest that will take players across Enkanomiya to solve puzzles, and the Divine Bridle is used as a ritual involving a pool of water. Fans will definitely want to make sure they obtain the Divine Bridle early, as it can make this quest much faster.

Genshin Impact's quests get a lot longer in Enkanomiya, and many of these interconnected missions require tons of puzzle solving.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan