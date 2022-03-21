Genshin Impact 2.6 maintenance schedule for all regions (Speculated)

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is right around the corner and players are eagerly waiting for Ayato and The Chasm. The Special Program for the upcoming patch was a massive hit as well with viewers able to get a lot of information along with 300 Primogems.

Updates for Genshin Impact usually have a fixed release date and time. Each update lasts for six weeks (42 days), and each banner remains available for three weeks (21 days).

If HoYoverse releases 2.6 based on this fix pattern, here's when players can look forward to unlocking Ayato and The Chasm in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 maintenance time and date for all regions

It is worth noting that servers go down 4 to 5 hours prior to the release of a new update. Players are recommended to plan their in-game routines related to Domains, Resin, Weekly Bosses, and Daily Commissions accordingly.

All the updates so far have been released at 11.00 am (UTC +8). Moreover, the speculated release date for patch 2.6 is March 30, 2022. This implies that the maintainence should begin on March 30, 2022 at 06.00 am (UTC +8).

Time conversions for other regions of the world are:

Eastern Time - March 29, 2022 at 06.00 pm (Tuesday)

- March 29, 2022 at 06.00 pm (Tuesday) Pacific Time - March 29, 2022 at 03.00 pm (Tuesday)

- March 29, 2022 at 03.00 pm (Tuesday) Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022 at 03.30 am (Wednesday)

- March 30, 2022 at 03.30 am (Wednesday) British Summer Time- March 29, 2022 at 11.00 pm (Tuesday)

March 29, 2022 at 11.00 pm (Tuesday) CEST- March 30, 2022 at 12.00 am (Wednesday)

Readers must take these timings with a grain of salt as they haven't been confirmed by the developers yet. Moreover, the server maintenance duration can also vary for every region.

Genshin Impact 2.6 update release date and time

Based on the speculated maintenance times, the 2.6 update should be available around the world on the following dates and times:

Eastern Time- March 29, 2022 at 11.00 pm (Tuesday)

March 29, 2022 at 11.00 pm (Tuesday) Pacific Time - March 29, 2022 at 08.00 pm (Tuesday)

- March 29, 2022 at 08.00 pm (Tuesday) Indian Standard Time - March 30, 2022 at 08.30 am (Wednesday)

- March 30, 2022 at 08.30 am (Wednesday) British Summer Time - March 29, 2022 at 03.00 am (Wednesday)

- March 29, 2022 at 03.00 am (Wednesday) CEST- March 30, 2022 at 05.00 am (Wednesday)

It is important to reiterate that these dates and times aren't official, and the actual release date and time might vary a little.

All in all, the hype for the next major update for HoYoverse's action RPG is unreal owing to the amount of content. From brand-new events that reward Primogems to regions and characters, it has everything that the community could wish for.

