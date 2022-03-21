Best artifacts for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact: Heart of Depth vs Echoes of an Offering comparison

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will introduce Kamisato Ayato with an artifact set that is tailor-made for him. The artifact set is called Echoes of an Offering, and players are already skeptical if it will be better than existing artifact sets like Heart of Depth.

alba is saving for ayato ๑•ᴗ•๑ @ohalbaa which build are y’all ayato wanters preparing? idk if i should wait to the new artifact set or farming heart of depth which build are y’all ayato wanters preparing? idk if i should wait to the new artifact set or farming heart of depth 😩

Artifacts are quite important in unleashing the true potential of characters in Genshin Impact, and Ayato is no exception. Players will be able to use him as an explosive DPS/sub-DPS by using the right weapons and artifacts.

Here's a comparison between Heart of Depth and Echoes of an Offering artifact sets in Genshin Impact on Ayato.

Genshin Impact version 2.6: Best artifact set for Kamisato Ayato revealed

Before jumping to any conclusions, it is important to understand Ayato's playstyle and the bonuses that Heart of Depth and Echoes of an Offering artifact sets provide.

Ayato's Elemental Skill deals Area of Effect (AoE) Hydro DMG once with an illusionary that explodes and deals quick AoE Hydro slashes with his Normal Attacks called Shunsuiken. The damage dealt by Shunsuiken (after the first Shunsuiken lands) is based on his max HP.

The Elemental Burst can be used as a support ability. It summons a pool in which Bloomwater Blades deal Hydro DMG constantly. Moreover, characters inside the pool, including Ayato, receive a Normal ATK damage buff.

Hence, it is evident that Ayato requires an artifact set that boosts his Hydro DMG, Normal ATK damage, and HP. The five-star Hydro sword user in Genshin Impact primarily deals damage from his Normal Attacks (during the Elemental Skill) and even his Burst buffs the Normal Attack DMG.

Here are the 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses provided by Heart of Depth and Echoes of an Offering sets:

Echoes of an Offering

2-Piece: ATK + 18%

ATK + 18% 4-Piece: When a Normal Attack hits opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack Damage by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger a Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur every 0.2s.

The two-piece bonus is basic but highly desirable on Ayato. Moreover, the four-piece set provides a massive Normal Attack buff that is based on RNG. It aligns perfectly with Ayato's Elemental Skill and can be used to deal massive amounts of damage at random intervals.

Heart of Depth

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

Hydro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, it increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

As a Hydro main DPS, Ayato can easily make the most out of the two-piece bonus. Moreover, the Normal ATK damage buff from the four-piece set is more stable and consistent than Echoes of an Offering.

Here's some footage from the 2.6 beta testing that compared both the artifacts.

It is no surprise that the damage output is quite similar, with Echoes of an Offering being able to occasionally deal more damage owing to its RNG-based four-piece bonus.

All in all, travelers can choose either Echoes of an Offering or Heart of Depth for Ayato. The difference in damage output is minimal, and players should make a decision after considering other factors like resources, team compositions, sub-stats, and weapons.

More clarity on Ayato's potential and his best-in-slot artifact set can be expected when Genshin Impact version 2.6 goes live.

Edited by Danyal Arabi