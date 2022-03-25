Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Event banners, 4-star characters, and featured weapons revealed

For those that might have missed it, recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed everything about the first phase's banners. These include details on the featured 4-star characters and the concurrent weapon banner. miHoYo hasn't officially released these details yet, but some credible leakers have.

Both Venti and Ayato are already known to have their own banners in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. These are the featured 4-star characters:

Sucrose

Yun Jin

Xiangling

The concurrent Epitome Invocation will feature:

Haran Geppaku Futsu:

Elegy for the End

Rust

The Flute

The Widsith

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Greatsword

The next version update (along with these banners) should launch at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: First phase of banners leaked (4-star characters plus weapons)

Just to preface: Both Ayato and Venti share the same 4-star characters. Past updates have also had separate concurrent banners running the same 4-star characters, so it shouldn't surprise Travelers here. In this case, players will have an increased chance of pulling Yun Jin, Sucrose, and Xiangling.

Any Traveler who wants their Constellations (or is even missing a single copy) should take advantage of this banner. 50% of all 4-star characters are expected to be one of these three, and it can be several months until the player sees them featured again in the future.

Venti hasn't had a rerun in nearly a year, while Kamisato Ayato is making his playable debut in this version update. Some Travelers will have to decide which of these 5-star characters is the more appealing option to pull for, as they're technically on two separate banners.

Genshin Impact 2.6 weapon banner

This Tweet displays all of the weapons that Travelers could potentially pull for in the upcoming Epitome Invocation. The only new weapon in this Genshin Impact 2.6 banner is the 5-star Sword, Haran Geppaku Futsu, which has the following effect (according to recent leaks):

"Obtain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members use Elemental Skills, the character equipping this weapon will gain 1 Wavespike stack. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s."

It further says:

"When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Rippling Upheaval: each stack of Wavespike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 20/25/30/35/40% for 8s."

It is intended to synergize nicely with Kamisato Ayato. Similarly, Elegy for the End will be another 5-star weapon that Travelers might wish to summon. These are the featured 4-star weapons for this Genshin Impact 2.6 weapon banner:

Rust

The Flute

The Widsith

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Greatsword

Countdown to these Genshin Impact 2.6 banners

Genshin Impact 2.6 is expected to launch at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. The above countdown should give players a clear indication of when that will happen, and` 1 they won't have to bother with converting timezones. Once that countdown states, "These banners should have already begun," then these banners should be live.

The countdown does not apply to Ayaka's banner. On a similar note, her banner details have not been leaked yet, so Travelers will have to be patient until more news comes out on that front.

