Genshin Impact 3.4 update schedule: Countdown, release date, and maintenance

Genshin Impact 3.4 will mark the first major update next year, bringing in a series of new characters, regions, and flagship events. Naturally, players are excited to get their hands on the new characters, as HoYoverse did reveal their next series of units to be the fan-favorites Al Haitham and Yaoyao.

Additionally, the desert region of Sumeru will be expanded with the new update, granting players more mysteries to explore. Typically, there will be multiple waypoints, world quests, and secret chests that everyone can choose to loot for primogems and materials.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

However, there is a lot of time before everything hits the official servers. HoYoverse will hold official server maintenance before v3.4 goes live on January 18, 2023, ensuring smooth deployment of updated files during the uptime. The following article will provide an idea of the update's release time with a countdown and maintenance time on the release date.

Release date, time, and countdown for Genshin Impact 3.4 official servers

The release date and time for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 will be the same regardless of the players' region. The countdown below will help calculate the remaining time until the version goes live accordingly.

The maintenance downtime for all major regions before v3.4 are as follows:

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe



The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.



As mentioned earlier, the first part of the update will host two new characters in the form of Al Haitham featured banner alongside Yaoyao as a 4-star character. Xiao was leaked as the second 5-star in the same phase.

All time zones that players can follow for the upcoming maintenance of Genshin Impact v3.4 are as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3 pm to 8 pm (January 17).

MDT (UTC -6): 4 pm to 9 pm (January 17).

CDT (UTC -5): 5 pm to 10 pm (January 17).

EDT (UTC -4): 6 pm to 11 pm (January 17).

BST (UTC +1): 11 pm (January 17) to 4 am (January 18).

CEST (UTC +2): 12 am to 5 am (January 18).

MSK (UTC +3): 1 am to 6 am (January 18).

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (January 18).

CST (UTC +8): 6 am to 11 am (January 18).

JST (UTC +9): 7 am to 12 pm (January 18).

NZST (UTC +12): 10 am to 3 pm (January 18).

Here's everything confirmed for the upcoming version of Genshin Impact:

New characters (Al Haitham and Yaoyao).

Reruns (Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao).

The first phase is Al Haitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao alongside the second phase being Yelan and Hu Tao.

A new desert region in Sumeru.

Lantern Rite.

Free 4-star Liyue character in Lantern Rite.

Free Lisa's skin and paid Ayaka's skin.

Varanara tree will have its level increased to 40.

Players will be able to pre-install the files a couple of days before the Genshin Impact update, as doing so will ensure faster verification of the files after the version goes live.

