Amid the anticipation of the second half of Genshin Impact 3.3, players eagerly await the Raiden Shogun's second rerun. The character has consistently proven to be a great unit. While those who have her may consider going for further constellations, beginners should start farming for her upgradation.

Like all other characters, the Raiden Shogun's ascension materials include items that can be farmed with and without resins. The guide includes the best locations to farm open-world ascension materials for the character.

Farming guide for Raiden Shogun's Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Amakumo Fruits and Handguards can be farmed in the open world without resins (Image via Hoyoverse)

The following are the materials needed to ascend the Raiden Shogun:

Vajrada Amethyst

SilverStorm Bead

Amakumo Fruit

Old Handguard

This guide includes a detailed farming route for Amakumo Fruits and Handguards in Genshin Impact.

Farming route for Amakumo Fruits and Handguards

1) Fort Hiraumi

Fort Hiraumi farming locations (Image via HoyoLab)

Fort Hiraumi is located in the northern portion of Seirai Island. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the western teleport point and effectively farm both Amakumo Fruits and Handguards.

Thereafter, one can teleport to the north-eastern point and collect the fruits in the south. A few other Nobushi on the southern part of the same island can be reached from the southernmost teleport point.

2) Koseki Village

Koseki village farming locations (Image via HoyoLab)

Koseki village has a teleport point in the island's center where players can teleport and move towards the east to collect the Amakumo fruits and Handguard drops. From thereon, they can teleport back to the same point and collect the Amakumo fruits in the north.

3) Amakumo Peak

As the name suggests, Amakumo Peak in Genshin Impact has plenty of Amakumo fruits. Players can also explore the islands here to collect Handguards while farming for fruits.

The western part of the Amakumo peak farming guide (Image via HoyoLab)

To farm faster, players can start from the outer parts of the islands' western flank. A few scattered patches of the plants and some Nobushi can be found on the small attached islands.

Outer parts of Amakumo Peak (Image via HoyoLab)

Players can continue exploring eastward through the outer regions of the island, collecting Amakumo fruits and a few Handguards. There is another detached island a bit to the east, which can be reached by swimming. A few Amakumo fruits can be collected from here.

Amakumo fruits and Nobushi in the eastern part of Amakumo Peak (Image via HoyoLab)

The eastern region can then be swiftly accessed from the teleport point. This region has a lot of farmable Handguards on an attached island patch.

Farmable locations in the central Amakumo Peak (Image via HoyoLab)

Finally, players can farm the central interior portion of the island and traverse from the outer edge to collect the remaining items. The teleportation feature in Genshin Impact can greatly improve the speed of farming.

4) Jinren Island

Jinren Island Nobushi and Kairagis locations (Image via HoyoLab)

Jinren Island, situated north of Narukami Island in Genshin Impact, is one of the best locations for farming Handguards. Players can teleport to the north and travel to the other island to defeat enemies.

5) Nazuchi Beach and Yashiori Island

Nazuchi beach farming locations for Handguards (Image via HoyoLab)

Nazuchi beach and nearby areas of Yashiori Island have an abundant number of Nobushi and Kairagis. They are scattered on nearby beaches on both sides of the two teleport points. Players can locate enemies while roaming in this region and defeat them for Handguards.

The above guide is ideal for collecting enough Amakumo Fruits and Handguards to ascend Raiden Shogun to level 90. Handguards are also used by several other characters in Genshin Impact, like the new character of the Wanderer, as well as Ayato, Ayaka, and Yae Miko.

Ayato is a useful Hydro unit who also has a scheduled rerun in version 3.3, which is why this farming guide can be useful to players even if they aren't investing in Raiden Shogun.

