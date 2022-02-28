Ayato’s materials in Genshin Impact: Farming amount and where to farm

Genshin Impact’s 2.6 leaks have already shown the community everything they need to know about farming Ascension materials and Talent Level-up materials for Kamisato Ayato. All the materials are already available in the Inazuma region and players who are planning to get Kamisato Ayato do not need to wait for the version 2.6 update and can pre-farm these materials in version 2.5.

Kamisato Ayato will be the first banner of the Genshin Impact 2.6 update and with the recent leaks about Ayato’s buff, players should definitely make an attempt to get their hands on him.

Genshin Impact: Ayato’s materials, how much to farm and where to farm

Genshin Impact: Ayato’s materials, how much to farm and where to farm (Image via Genshin Impact)

In order to ascend Kamisato Ayato to level 90 and max out all his three talents in Genshin Impact, players will need the following ascension materials:

Sakura Blooms - Players will need a 168 Sakura Bloom to max out Kamisato Ayato’s level. It is worth noting that only 75 Sakura Blooms spawn at a given time and will respawn in two days, so players will have to farm these for several days to get all 168. Players will also need an electro character to harvest this material.

Players will need a 168 Sakura Bloom to max out Kamisato Ayato’s level. It is worth noting that only 75 Sakura Blooms spawn at a given time and will respawn in two days, so players will have to farm these for several days to get all 168. Players will also need an electro character to harvest this material. Dew of Repudiation - Players will need 46 Dew of Repudiation to ascend Kamisato Ayato. Players will have to fight the Hydro Hypostasis to get obtain Dew of Repudiation as a drop reward. Since the drop reward also contains Varunada Lazurite which is also required for Ayato’s ascension. The Hydro Hypostasis can be found in Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island.

- Players will need 46 Dew of Repudiation to ascend Kamisato Ayato. Players will have to fight the Hydro Hypostasis to get obtain Dew of Repudiation as a drop reward. Since the drop reward also contains Varunada Lazurite which is also required for Ayato’s ascension. The Hydro Hypostasis can be found in Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island. Varunada Lazurite Gems - Player will need 6 Gems, 9 Chunks, 9 Fragments, and 1 sliver of Varunada Lazurite to ascend Kamisato Ayato to level 90. Players can farm these by fighting Hydro Hypostasis. Players can also craft these on the craft table if necessary.

- Player will need 6 Gems, 9 Chunks, 9 Fragments, and 1 sliver of Varunada Lazurite to ascend Kamisato Ayato to level 90. Players can farm these by fighting Hydro Hypostasis. Players can also craft these on the craft table if necessary. Old / Kageuchi / Famed Handguards - Kamisato Ayato needs 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Handguards to max out his Ascension level. Players will need to get additional 18 Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, and 93 Famed Handguards to max out all three talents of Kamisato Ayato. Players can get these materials easily by fighting Nobushi and Kairagi who can be found all across Inazuma. Players can also craft Kageuchi Handguards or Famed Handguards from the crafting table.

Genshin Impact Cheat Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Teachings of Elegance / Guide to Elegance / Philosophies of Elegance - Players will need 9 Teachings of Elegance, 63 Guides to Elegance, and 114 Philosophies of Elegance to max out all three talents of Kamisato Ayato. These materials can be farmed from the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Players will need 9 Teachings of Elegance, 63 Guides to Elegance, and 114 Philosophies of Elegance to max out all three talents of Kamisato Ayato. These materials can be farmed from the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Mudra of the Malefic General - Players will need 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three talents of Kamisato Ayato. This material can be farmed from the new trounce domain End of the Oneiric Euthymia that players can unlock after completing Raiden Shogun’s second story quest. Since trounce domain rewards can be claimed once a week, players should start farming this domain as soon as possible to save time if they want to max out all the talent levels.

Players will need 18 Mudras of the Malefic General to max out all three talents of Kamisato Ayato. This material can be farmed from the new trounce domain End of the Oneiric Euthymia that players can unlock after completing Raiden Shogun’s second story quest. Since trounce domain rewards can be claimed once a week, players should start farming this domain as soon as possible to save time if they want to max out all the talent levels. Crown of Insight - Crown of Insight is a limited drop item that is required to max out the talent levels of characters. Crown of Insight can be obtained through Offerings or rewards from Limited-Time Events. There are 6 permanent Crown of Insight that players can obtain from Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine and Sacred Sakura in Inazuma.

Players will need a total of 420K Mora to max out Kamisato Ayato’s level. Additionally, Kamisato Ayato will need a whopping 1.65 Million Mora to max out all his talent levels in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi