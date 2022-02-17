×
Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato’s ascension materials, talent books and more

Ayato’s ascension materials and talent books have been leaked (Image via miHoYo)
Vineet Kumar Naik
ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 07:07 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta leaks have started to surface on the internet, which has been hyping up the community. A lot of leaks regarding Kamisato Ayato are out now, which has given players a rough idea of his talents, and many are considering saving up primogems and intertwined fates for him.

Luckily, travelers can pre-farm all the material for Kamisato Ayato’s ascension, and talents since all of them are available in version 2.5. Here is everything one needs to know about Kamisato Ayato’s ascension materials, talent books, and more.

Note: This information is subject to change ahead of the update's official release.

[2.6 Beta]Kamisato AyatoHD: youtube.com/watch?v=hw1SO3… https://t.co/DnvkK7tRgS

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato’s ascension materials and talent books, among other elements

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks detail Ayato’s ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is a five-star unit that controls a hydro vision and equips a sword to fight opponents. At level 90, Kamisato Ayato has 13445 HP, 285 base attack, 815 base def, 5% crit rate, and 88.4% crit damage.

Players can consult the following table to ascend Kamisato Ayato to level 90 in Genshin Impact.

Level 20

1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3x Sakura Bloom, 3x Old Handguard, 20,000 Mora

Level 40

3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 10x Sakura Bloom, 15x Old Handguard

2x Dew of Repudiation, 40,000 Mora

Level 50

6x Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 20x Sakura Bloom, 12x Kageuchi Handguard 4x Dew of Repudiation, 60,000 Mora

Level 60

3x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 30x Sakura Bloom, 18x Kageuchi Handguard

8x Dew of Repudiation, 80,000 Mora

Level 70

6x Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 45x Sakura Bloom, 12x Famed Handguard

12x Dew of Repudiation, 100,000 Mora

Level 80

6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 60x Sakura Bloom, 24x Famed Handguard

20x Dew of Repudiation, 120,000 Mora

In total, players will need the following ascension materials to ascend Kamisato Ayato to the maximum level:

  • 1x Varunada Lazurite Sliver
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Fragment
  • 9x Varunada Lazurite Chunk
  • 6x Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
  • 168x Sakura Bloom
  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 30x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 36x Famed Handguard
  • 46x Dew of Repudiation
  • 420,000 Mora

Players can consult the following table to check out the level-up materials for Kamisato Ayato talents:

Talent Level

Talent Level-up Material

2

3x Teachings of Elegance, 6x Old Handguard, 12,500 Mora

3

2x Guide to Elegance, 3x Kageuchi Handguard, 17500 Mora

4

4x Guide to Elegance, 4x Kageuchi Handguard, 25,00 Mora

5

6x Guide to Elegance, 6x Kageuchi Handguard, 30,000 Mora

6

9x Guide to Elegance, 9x Kageuchi Handguard, 37,500 Mora

7

4x Philosophies of Elegance, 4x Famed Handguard

1x Mudra of the Malefic General, 120,000 Mora

8

6x Philosophies of Elegance, 6x Famed Handguard

1x Mudra of the Malefic General, 260,000 Mora

9

12x Philosophies of Elegance, 9x Famed Handguard

2x Mudra of the Malefic General, 450,000 Mora

10

16x Philosophies of Elegance, 12x Famed Handguard

2x Mudra of the Malefic General, 1x Crown of Insight, 700,000 Mora

To raise all talent to level 6, travelers will need a total of:

  • 3 x Teachings of Elegance
  • 21 x Guide of Elegance
  • 6 x Old Handguard
  • 22 x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 122,500 Mora

To max-out all Kamisato Ayato’s Talent, Players will require:

  • 9x Teachings of Elegance
  • 63x Guide to Elegance
  • 114x Philosophies of Elegance
  • 18x Old Handguard
  • 66x Kageuchi Handguard
  • 93x Famed Handguard
  • 18x Mudra of the Malefic General
  • 3x Crown of Insight
  • 4,957,500 Mora

Overall, all the ascension and talent materials can be gathered in Inazuma itself by Genshin Impact players:

  • Defeating Hydro Hyptostatis located in watatsumi island will reward players with the Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite materials.
  • Players can collect 168 sakura blossoms spread across Narukami Island.
  • Defeating Nobushi and Kairagi will reward players with handguards. They're currently found throughout most of Inazuma.
  • Players can farm the Voilet Court domain to gather the required talent books. However, they can only access these levels on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
  • Mudra of the Malefic General is only obtainable through the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain. Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest, Transient Dreams, has to be completed before players unlock this domain.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
