How to get Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream redeem codes in March 2022

The Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream will take place on March 18, 2022. Players are not just excited about the information on Ayato and The Chasm but also about the three redeem codes for Primogems.

Every Special Program held so far has dropped three redeem codes that grant Primogems as rewards. It is no surprise that free Primogems are loved by every F2P player or low-spender, and they cannot miss such opportunities.

On that note, here's a quick guide to getting free Primogem codes during the 2.6 livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will drop three redeem codes at different intervals

Traditionally, Special Programs have announced redeem codes for viewers at three intervals. Amidst the announcements related to upcoming content, the hosts take a break, and the screen only displays a redeem code for some time.

This time around, the hosts seem to be Ayato and Ayaka alongside the Traveler.

Each redeem code grants 100 Primogems and some valuable in-game resources, which implies that players will be able to get 300 Primogems by watching the entire event.

For instance, here's an image of a redeem code from the 2.4 livestream:

Genshin Impact redeem code from the 2.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Certain things are important to note here. Redeem codes are available for a limited time, which is why players should not delay the redemption process. Also, it is recommended to redeem the codes within 2-3 hours after the livestream ends.

Moreover, players must be above Adventure Rank 10 to redeem codes.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes from 2.6 livestream for free Primogems

Players can visit the official redemption site created by HoYoverse directly to redeem the codes. They'll be asked to provide details such as server and character nickname. Obviously, logging in with the Genshin Impact account is a must.

Another way to redeem codes is by visiting the in-game Settings that can be accessed by clicking the Paimon logo on the top-left corner. Thereafter, players can follow these steps:

Select the Account tab and choose the Redeem Code option.

tab and choose the option. A text box will appear where players can carefully enter or paste the code.

Hit the Exchange button.

The rewards will then be sent to players via in-game mail that can also be accessed from the Paimon logo.

All in all, the 2.6 livestream will take place on Twitch tomorrow at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). It should contain a ton of announcements related to Ayato, The Chasm, new quests, new enemies, and events.

