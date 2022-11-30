Genshin Impact leak reveals potential Fontaine city map from Closed Beta

A Genshin Impact Closed Beta leak showing off a possible look at Fontaine's early architecture has recently surfaced online. This news comes in the form of a short video, meaning that Travelers can at least get a general idea of the new region's visuals without relying on vague text leaks.

Unfortunately, it does come from the first Closed Beta Test, meaning that the quality of the environment will be much lower than the final product. For your convenience, the actual video will be posted below in the next section.

This article will also cover other Fontaine leaks for those out of the loop.

An old Closed Beta leak shows off a possible look from Fontaine's early days in Genshin Impact

SusAmongusLeaks

Sideways Steampunk City

Sideways Steampunk City

Readers can click on the video embed posted above to see the Closed Beta leak involving a possible look at Fontaine. You will essentially see the following details:

A lot of blue textures

The city seems to be built in a way that favors vertical travel

Many buildings are clustered together

The region appears to be surrounded by a waterfall

There could be some steampunk elements when it comes to architecture

It is vital to mention that the final version of the region is going to look noticeably different in Genshin Impact 4.0 when it's released. After all, Travelers are still several updates away from that version, and a lot can change between then and now.

The popular saying "subject to change" will inevitably be true regarding what's shown in this video. There are currently no leaks talking about the region's textures or anything else that would give a more in-depth look at the final version.

Other Fontaine leaks in Genshin Impact

Ziao

Lowkey sus leaks so take with a truck of salt but..



Soutine:



- Possibly 3.8

- Hydro Claymore

Soutine:

- Possibly 3.8

- Hydro Claymore

- From Fontaine

There are several leaks on the new region, but not much when it comes to potential new characters. Some rumors reference a character named Soutine, a rumored Hydro Claymore user that comes from Fontaine. However, there is nothing else known to reveal here.

This means that Genshin Impact players do not have any gameplay footage, let alone any models to see. All that's known about Soutine at the moment is that they might be released in Genshin Impact 3.8.

It's considered a questionable leak at the moment, so there is a chance that it could be false.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells... Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells...

As far as what players can do in this region, current leaks reveal:

There are some underwater mechanics, with some rumors pointing to a diving feature of some kind

Hyperspeed vessels exist

Big and small clams also exist

Fontaine is scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 4.0

It is worth mentioning that one recent NPC dialog from Version 3.2 suggests that some people can get a diving certificate in this region. Vasco is the NPC who talks about it, and he even states that the water in Fontaine is "different from here, so it won't be a useful endeavor."

Travelers will have to wait a while until more substantial leaks about the region start appearing. On a related note, they should also know that all leaks posted in this article are subject to change, not just the Closed Beta one.

