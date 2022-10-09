Leaked Genshin Impact Closed Beta map shows early-stage of all 7 nations

One Genshin Impact leaker decided to look at an old Closed Beta map with developer notes, and it revealed some interesting information worth analyzing. The map and developer notes have been making rounds on the internet. However, this article will summarize the important parts.

Essentially, the old Closed Beta map looks notably different from what gamers would get in later updates. For example, the placement of certain locations is a bit different, with something like The Chasm not being accounted for here.

The actual Closed Beta map will be seen in the following tweet.

Looking at the Closed Beta map for Genshin Impact and seeing how much has changed

(1/3) Old map with developer notes. These are a bunch of old maps overlayed on top of each other by me, with Gameobjects used by developers to map out general locations. This map was put together around January of 2021, before Inazuma came out.



dropbox.com/s/0f5zn9wxfik2… [CBT1](1/3) Old map with developer notes. These are a bunch of old maps overlayed on top of each other by me, with Gameobjects used by developers to map out general locations. This map was put together around January of 2021, before Inazuma came out. [CBT1](1/3) Old map with developer notes. These are a bunch of old maps overlayed on top of each other by me, with Gameobjects used by developers to map out general locations. This map was put together around January of 2021, before Inazuma came out.dropbox.com/s/0f5zn9wxfik2… https://t.co/VXIZS7yNFT

Here is a summary of some interesting things to note:

The developer notes come from 2019

Dragonspine being near Sumeru

The Chasm being nowhere to be seen

Onsen fanservice

An idea where Fontaine is

Inazuma not having several islands like in the current version of the game

The general locations all seem much smaller and scrunched up together

Obviously, some things are bound to change from the development stages to the final product. Still, there is more to see. The full version of the map will be shown below for the reader's convenience.

The old map with developer notes translated (Image via Lumie, Genshin Intel)

Some more content not seen in the tweet include:

Arabalika's Fight Club in a Volcano

Several places like Scorched Lava Lands, Dragon Shadow City, and Sandville

A better look at Mondstadt and other northern territories

More references to Celestia

There is an NPC named Arabalika in Sumeru in the current version of Genshin Impact. However, there isn't anything related to him owning a fight club in a volcano. Not to mention, there hasn't been any onsen fanservice in Inazuma.

Current map of Genshin Impact

The current map (Image via HoYoverse)

The current map of Genshin Impact is way larger than what the original design would have suggested. Unfortunately, Fontaine isn't here for comparison. Similarly, the Scorched Lava Lands (presumably a part of Natlan) and the Snowy Mountains (presumably a part of Snezhnaya) aren't in the current version of the game.

Still, players can see how different the following regions are:

Mondstadt

Liyue

Dragonspine

Inazuma

Sumeru

Sumeru has been placed far more westward than its placement in the original Closed Beta map. Predictably, everything is far more detailed in this version of the map than the one with the developer notes.

Inazuma has arguably changed the most (Image via HoYoverse)

The old map only seemed to have one island in Inazuma, whereas Genshin Impact players now have access to several. Certain directives from the developer notes are still present, such as:

Water being electrified (although only in some parts)

Ayaka's house (the Kamisato Estate)

Raiden Mei (Raiden Shogun is an expy of the Honkai character)

However, there isn't any onsen that Genshin Impact players can visit. There is a Furnishing called Whitestone Hot Spring: Diffusing Warmth, but that's more of a decoration than anything fanservice-related.

One has to wonder if other ideas like the fight club will show up in future versions of Genshin Impact.

