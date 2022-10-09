Leaked Genshin Impact Closed Beta map shows early-stage of all 7 nations

One Genshin Impact leaker decided to look at an old Closed Beta map with developer notes, and it revealed some interesting information worth analyzing. The map and developer notes have been making rounds on the internet. However, this article will summarize the important parts.
Essentially, the old Closed Beta map looks notably different from what gamers would get in later updates. For example, the placement of certain locations is a bit different, with something like The Chasm not being accounted for here.
The actual Closed Beta map will be seen in the following tweet.
Looking at the Closed Beta map for Genshin Impact and seeing how much has changed
Here is a summary of some interesting things to note:
- The developer notes come from 2019
- Dragonspine being near Sumeru
- The Chasm being nowhere to be seen
- Onsen fanservice
- An idea where Fontaine is
- Inazuma not having several islands like in the current version of the game
- The general locations all seem much smaller and scrunched up together
Obviously, some things are bound to change from the development stages to the final product. Still, there is more to see. The full version of the map will be shown below for the reader's convenience.
Some more content not seen in the tweet include:
- Arabalika's Fight Club in a Volcano
- Several places like Scorched Lava Lands, Dragon Shadow City, and Sandville
- A better look at Mondstadt and other northern territories
- More references to Celestia
There is an NPC named Arabalika in Sumeru in the current version of Genshin Impact. However, there isn't anything related to him owning a fight club in a volcano. Not to mention, there hasn't been any onsen fanservice in Inazuma.
Current map of Genshin Impact
The current map of Genshin Impact is way larger than what the original design would have suggested. Unfortunately, Fontaine isn't here for comparison. Similarly, the Scorched Lava Lands (presumably a part of Natlan) and the Snowy Mountains (presumably a part of Snezhnaya) aren't in the current version of the game.
Still, players can see how different the following regions are:
- Mondstadt
- Liyue
- Dragonspine
- Inazuma
- Sumeru
Sumeru has been placed far more westward than its placement in the original Closed Beta map. Predictably, everything is far more detailed in this version of the map than the one with the developer notes.
The old map only seemed to have one island in Inazuma, whereas Genshin Impact players now have access to several. Certain directives from the developer notes are still present, such as:
- Water being electrified (although only in some parts)
- Ayaka's house (the Kamisato Estate)
- Raiden Mei (Raiden Shogun is an expy of the Honkai character)
However, there isn't any onsen that Genshin Impact players can visit. There is a Furnishing called Whitestone Hot Spring: Diffusing Warmth, but that's more of a decoration than anything fanservice-related.
One has to wonder if other ideas like the fight club will show up in future versions of Genshin Impact.
