Genshin Impact Fontaine Update schedule: 4.0+ patch release dates for 2023

Genshin Impact will release its first Fontaine patch in less than ten days. Based on the current update schedule, the 4.0 update will go live on August 16, 2023. With only a few months left before 2024 starts, the developers, naturally, won't be able to release all the Fontaine patches this year. Since each patch generally lasts 42 days or six weeks, travelers can expect version 4.3 to be the final update of 2023.

Genshin Impact is also expected to release several new playable characters in these patches, including Furina and Arlecchino. Travelers can find the release dates of all the upcoming Fontaine updates of the year 2023 and what to expect from them in this article.

Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 to 4.3 patches release dates and update schedule

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.

If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.

But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?



youtu.be/1hJ5J5QiyIY



#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NN0E9UrgLT Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" TrailerThe streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?

As mentioned, each Genshin Impact update lasts 42 days or six weeks. Based on that schedule, here is a list of all the upcoming Fontaine patches and their release dates in the year 2023:

Version 4.0: August 16, 2023 - September 27, 2023

August 16, 2023 - September 27, 2023 Version 4.1: September 27, 2023 - November 8, 2023

September 27, 2023 - November 8, 2023 Version 4.2: November 8, 2023 - December 20, 2023

November 8, 2023 - December 20, 2023 Version 4.3: December 20, 2023 - January 31, 2024

One can see that only four updates are left for this year, and most of the 4.3 patch will take place in 2024. However, these updates are also critical to the game since the officials will release the new Fontaine region, add several new characters, and introduce new mechanisms.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 4.0 to 4.3 updates?

Version 4.0

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

hoyo.link/b25rCBAL



The streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.

If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.

But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?

#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/yuuyRoDi2y Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Preview is here!The streets are gray, the fine drizzle like mist.If you don't understand the tricks, just sit back and enjoy the show.But if the farce is all facade, why cry for no reason?

Version 4.0 is the first Fontaine update of the game and will release on August 16, 2023. This patch is expected to be huge since it will introduce travelers to the Fontaine region and several new characters. The officials will also release the first two Acts of the Chapter IV Archon Quest in this update. Furthermore, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will be added as playable characters in the game.

Version 4.1

Travelers can also expect the upcoming version 4.1 to be pretty big since Genshin Impact will celebrate its third anniversary during this patch. Furthermore, there are leaks from Uncle YC claiming that the officials will release two 5-star male characters, Wriothesley and Neuvillette. There are rumors that the developers might add the Underground Prison area in version 4.1 to expand the Fontaine map.

Version 4.2

Version 4.2 will feature the final parts of the Chapter IV Archon Quest, as stated in the 4.0 Special Program livestream. The officials are also expected to release Furina, the Hydro Archon, in this update. Furthermore, there are rumors that this patch will likely unlock another region of the famous Fontaine Research Institute.

Version 4.3

The Fontaine 4.3 patch will be the final update this year. Previously, it was speculated that the officials would finally release a new region in Mondstadt. Still, the latest leaks suggest that the map expansion has been delayed for Sumeru's Port Baydha. In addition, according to @HutaoLover77, Genshin Impact will likely release Arlecchino in this update.