Genshin Impact Petrichor hidden chests: All 4 Juliano's buried chest locations

Genshin Impact players can find four hidden treasure chests on the new Petrichor Island. These chests have been buried at different locations by a villager named Juliano, and finding them all will reward you with some Primogems, an exclusive hidden achievement, and more.

This article will guide you to the locations of all four of Juliano's treasure chests on Petrichor Island in Genshin Impact. It will also include details explaining how to obtain the associated hidden achievement.

Genshin Impact Petrichor hidden chest locations to find Juliano's buried chests

All Juliano's treasure chest locations (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Petrichor Island is automatically unlocked once players complete the Mondstadt chapter of Archon Quest. Here, you will come across four Exquisite chests buried by someone named Juliano. Alongside the chests, you will also come across Ancient Pieces of Paper, which are essentially buried notes.

Let's look at the location of each treasure chest left by Juliano.

Juliano's Buried Chest #1

First chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Juliano's treasure chest can be found buried under a tree at the location shown on the map above. You will see the "Dig" prompt when you get close to the Mint plant.

Select the Dig prompt to unearth an Exquisite chest and obtain an Ancient Piece of Paper.

Juliano's Buried Chest #2

Second chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second buried treasure chest in Petrichor can be found next to a broken boat north of the domain. You will receive the Dig prompt when you get close to the boat's bow.

As before, you will also find an Ancient Piece of Paper here.

Juliano's Buried Chest #3

Third chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Exquisite chest that Juliano buried is at the small landmass, east of Petrichor. You will see the Dig prompt beside the Waverider Waypoint.

Select it to obtain the treasure chest and an Ancient Piece of Paper.

Juliano's Buried Chest #4

Fourth chest location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last treasure chest and Ancient Piece of Paper is buried beside the Marcotte plant on the edge of the waterbody that leads to the Fading Castle in Petrichor.

How to get "What Do You Mean, You Hid Them?" achievement in Genshin Impact

What Do You Mean, You Hid Them? achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

After unearthing all four of Juliano's buried treasure chests, you will automatically obtain the "What Do You Mean, You Hid Them?" hidden achievement. It belongs to the Wonders of the World category and will reward you with 5x Primogems.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.