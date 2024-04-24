The arrival of a new Genshin Impact update usually means new content in the game. However, there are also other things to look out for outside the title, such as redemption codes. These codes are among the primary sources for in-game gacha currency and other materials, such as Primogems, Mora, enhancement items, and a lot more.
With the release of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, Hoyoverse has released a new redeem code worth 60 Primogems and other rewards to the pool of active codes.
Genshin Impact 4.6 redeem codes and rewards
Here is a list of all redemption codes and rewards available during the Genshin Impact 4.6 update:
RTJUNRSHTAL9 is the newest redeem code added to Genshin Impact after the release of the version 4.6 update on April 24, 2024. Users are recommended to paste these codes and redeem the rewards from the in-game settings or the official code redemption page on HoYoverse's website. The rewards tied to each code will be sent via the in-game email.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
The two primary ways to redeem a code are by pasting it in-game or on HoYoverse's official website. The following steps will show you how to redeem one from the in-game settings:
- Open up the Paimon menu
- Look for a cogwheel icon at the bottom-left corner.
- Click on the cogwheel icon and open the Settings menu.
- Look for the "Account" tab at the bottom.
- On the Account tab, look for the "Redeem Code" on the right. Click on "Redeem Now" to paste one of the codes above.
- Click "Exchange" to receive the rewards
To redeem via the official code redemption webpage, follow these steps:
- Click here to enter HoYoverse's official code redemption page
- Select the region where you have an active character.
- Paste the codes under your nickname and click on "Redeem."
- Check your in-game email for the rewards.
