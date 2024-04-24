The arrival of a new Genshin Impact update usually means new content in the game. However, there are also other things to look out for outside the title, such as redemption codes. These codes are among the primary sources for in-game gacha currency and other materials, such as Primogems, Mora, enhancement items, and a lot more.

With the release of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, Hoyoverse has released a new redeem code worth 60 Primogems and other rewards to the pool of active codes.

Genshin Impact 4.6 redeem codes and rewards

Here is a list of all redemption codes and rewards available during the Genshin Impact 4.6 update:

Redeem Codes Rewards

RTJUNRSHTAL9 Primogems x60 and 5x Adventurer's Experience TT3B5L2AHVE9 1x Fontinalia Mousse, 1x Creppe Suzette, 1x Tea Break Pancake, 1x Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs, and 2x Teyvat Fried Eggs WAZGIKZ9K6NM 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 CT2BDW7JD38M 60x Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience CA3BLTURGH9D 60x Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience JB95D2V5XGJ5 20,000x Mora, 2x Hero's Wit, 5x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Charcoal-baked Ajilenakh Cake, 5x Curry Shrimp OLQH7G62I7EU 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 GGXG9VO6967I 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 IREQ1FTFRYBX 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 BNYP6K5X4HIQ 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 HOFK9PBK481G 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 NQXAP58F96ED 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 KAVI75ET63II 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 GENSHINGIFT Primogems x50 and 3x Hero's Wit

RTJUNRSHTAL9 is the newest redeem code added to Genshin Impact after the release of the version 4.6 update on April 24, 2024. Users are recommended to paste these codes and redeem the rewards from the in-game settings or the official code redemption page on HoYoverse's website. The rewards tied to each code will be sent via the in-game email.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact code redemption screen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The two primary ways to redeem a code are by pasting it in-game or on HoYoverse's official website. The following steps will show you how to redeem one from the in-game settings:

Open up the Paimon menu

Look for a cogwheel icon at the bottom-left corner.

Click on the cogwheel icon and open the Settings menu.

Look for the "Account" tab at the bottom.

On the Account tab, look for the "Redeem Code" on the right. Click on "Redeem Now" to paste one of the codes above.

Click "Exchange" to receive the rewards

Code redemption official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem via the official code redemption webpage, follow these steps:

Click here to enter HoYoverse's official code redemption page

Select the region where you have an active character.

Paste the codes under your nickname and click on "Redeem."

Check your in-game email for the rewards.

