Genshin Impact 5.6 and 5.7 banner leaks

Genshin Impact leaks about potential banners for the upcoming versions have started surfacing as the current 5.5 update heads towards its second phase. HoYoverse has also officially announced two new characters for Genshin Impact 5.6: Escoffier and Ifa. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding rerun banners or the 5.7 lineup.

Genshin Impact leakers have hinted at the upcoming banners in versions 5.6 and 5.7. This article covers which character banners are expected in Genshin Impact 5.6 and 5.7, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.6 banner leaks

According to leaker HomDGCat, four character banners might be coming in Genshin Impact version 5.6:

Escoffier (Cryo) : Cryo/Hydro support who uses a polearm

: Cryo/Hydro support who uses a polearm Kinich (Dendro) : Burning DPS who uses a claymore

: Burning DPS who uses a claymore Navia (Geo) : Crystallize DPS who uses a claymore

: Crystallize DPS who uses a claymore Raiden Shogun (Electro): Burst DPS who uses a polearm

These are the four 5-star characters rumored to be featured in the upcoming banners. Alongside them, Ifa is reportedly a 4-star character who might appear in either the first or second phase of the 5.6 banners.

If the leaks turn out to be true, this will be Kinich’s first rerun, Navia's second, and Raiden Shogun's fifth. Escoffier is rumored to be a premium support unit for Freeze teams. All of these rerun characters are strong DPS units capable of carrying teams through endgame content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theatre.

Along with Ifa, HomDGCat also leaked the following 4-star characters expected to appear in version 5.6 banners:

Lynette (Anemo) : Support, uses a sword

: Support, uses a sword Layla (Cryo) : Shielder, uses a sword

: Shielder, uses a sword Sara (Electro) : Support, uses a bow

: Support, uses a bow Thoma (Pyro): Support, uses a polearm

Players can also expect signature weapons to be available in the weapon banner. Leaks have already hinted at Escoffier’s signature polearm, Symphonist of Scents. In addition to this 5-star weapon, the following signature weapons are expected to return in version 5.6:

Fang of the Mountain King (Claymore)

Verdict (Claymore)

Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

This wraps up the banner leaks for version 5.6. Now let’s take a look at the leaks for version 5.7.

Also Read: Genshin next and current banners

Genshin Impact 5.7 banner leaks

There is not much information available about the Genshin Impact 5.7 banners, as the 5.6 beta is still ongoing. However, some intriguing leaks have started to surface.

HomDGRat has been sharing details about Skirk’s kit. Skirk was revealed back in version 4.2, but she hasn’t appeared in the game since then. According to leaks, both Skirk and Dahlia are expected to become playable characters in version 5.7. While their rarities are still unknown, it has been suggested that they will feature on the 5.7 character banners.

Unlike Skirk, who has previously appeared in the storyline, Dahlia is a character whose name has only been mentioned by other characters. During the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream, HoYoverse revealed silhouettes of seven characters scheduled to be released over the following six months.

With Mizuki, Varesa, and Iansan already in the game and Escoffier and Ifa confirmed for 5.6, only two characters remain. Since version 5.7 is expected to launch exactly six months after the 5.3 livestream, it is reasonable to expect those two remaining characters to debut in 5.7.

Moreover, HoYoverse has recently added the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set, which does not suit any currently available characters. Its design resembles Skirk’s aesthetic, and its set bonus aligns with Skirk’s leaked kit, further hinting that her release is imminent.

