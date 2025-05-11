Genshin Impact Skirk pre-farm guide, as per leaks

According to Genshin Impact 5.7 beta kit leaks, Skirk, who is rumored to be a five-star Cryo DPS, might be released in version 5.7. Trusted sources like Seele and Dimbreath have leaked the gameplay, animation, kit, and ascension materials for Skirk. If these leaks are to be trusted, you can pre-farm all materials for the new character, Skirk, before HoYoverse officially reveals her kit details.

This article will discuss all the materials required to build the character Skirk in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

All of Skirk's materials are available in Genshin Impact version 5.6

Leakers like Seele and Spletnik_Fatui have revealed details about Skirk's ascension materials. They have also leaked the talent materials and enemy drops required to level her talents. As per this information, you can pre-farm all the materials needed for Skirk before she is released in-game.

Based on these new leaks, building Skirk requires Ensnaring Gaze from the boss Tenebrous Papilla, located in the Quahuacan Cliff sub-area of the Natlan region. As for the weekly boss drops, you need the Ascended Sample: Knight drops from The Game Before the Gate boss, which was recently released in the Mondstadt region along with a new AQ in version 5.6.

Here are all the materials required to upgrade Skirk to level 90 and triple crown her Normal attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst:

Mora - 7,100,000

- 7,100,000 Hero's Wit - 419

- 419 Shivada Jade Silver - 1

- 1 Shivada Jade Fragment - 9

- 9 Shivada Jade Chunk - 9

- 9 Shivada Jade Gemstone - 6

- 6 Skysplit Gemblooms - 168

- 168 Ensnaring Gaze - 46

- 46 Teachings of Contention - 9

- 9 Guide to Contention - 63

- 63 Philosophies of Contention - 114

- 114 Meshing Gear - 36

- 36 Mechanical Spur Gear - 96

- 96 Artificed Dynamic Gear - 129

- 129 Ascended Sample: Knight - 18

- 18 Crown of Insight - 3

The regional specialities required for Skirk are Skysplit Gemblooms, which can be found on the Atocpan and Ancient Sacred Mountain sub-regions. You can find up to 74 of these materials in both regions. Moreover, you can also get additional Skypslit Gemblooms from a few chests in these areas.

You will also need the Meshing Gear drops from various Clockwork Meka enemies in the Fontaine region. Since most of these enemies are also present in this region's Mora and Hero's Wit Ley Lines, you'll be able to grind these materials as soon as you need them.

Since Skirk is rumored to be a Cryo character, you will need various Shivada Jade materials to ascend her. You can get these drops by defeating bosses such as Cryo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Maguu Kenki, and Icewind Suite. Furthermore, Skirk is speculated to use the Teachings of Contention talent books, which are available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

