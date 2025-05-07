Genshin Impact Skirk gameplay, animations, and splash art leaked

Skirk was one of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact teased during the 5.3 live stream. Recent rumors state she might be released in version 5.7. Prominent leakers like Dimbreath and the Seele team also showcased Skirk's whole kit and animations. However, one of her idle animations is yet to be shared.

Ad

This article shows the leaks for Skirk's gameplay, animations, splash art, name card, and model changes in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Skirk's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dimbreath is a famous Genshin Impact leaker who disclosed the details of various characters' gameplay and animation before their release. Dim also recently leaked Skirk's gameplay from the 5.7 beta version. However, one of her idle animations is missing in Skirk's gameplay showcase; Dim said the idle would be uploaded later.

Remember that these aren't official Skirk animations and could be changed in future beta updates for version 5.7. Based on these leaks, Skirk uses Twinblade in some of her skills. She floats in the air during her Normal attacks and hits enemies with a Twinblade.

Ad

Skirk has high-speed attacks during her Elemental Skill state. Her outfit changes to represent more of an Abyssal design, and she uses her Twinblade and dual-wields her swords in a few attack strings.

Skirk's Elemental Burst is unique, as she slashes multiple times with her sword, creating a shattering glass effect on the screen. Moreover, the Abyssal design elements are shown here, as she slashes through possibly space and time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leaker Dimbreath's recent post included other gameplay details regarding Skirk. Based on this information, Skirk has a remarkable traversal ability when using her Elemental Skill Hold ability. Her design in this state contains some Abyss-like designs, and she hovers in the air while showcasing her dual swords.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk ascension materials, kit, and constellations leaks

Splash art and namecard of Skirk

Ad

Skirk's splash art was leaked, and as we can see, it contains details similar to some Abyss designs in the game. Her splash art showcases her Abyssal nature and show she dual-wields swords. The above picture also features the shattering glass effect, which seems like a common design choice for Skirk, as it is also present during her Elemental Burst.

Skirk was initially revealed during version 4.2, and she was shown to teleport the All-Devouring Narwhal without much effort. Similar design elements in that version could also be found in her leaked splash art and animations.

Ad

Ad

The above post contains the leaks regarding Skirk's name card. The glass effect from some of Skirk's skills is also shown here. Interestingly, Skirk's name card also features her portrait.

Ad

Lastly, it was also leaked that Skirk would have a Story Quest in version 5.7. Some trusted leakers also shared the icon for her SQ. This means players would probably learn more about Skirk's personality, past, and goals during this Quest.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk kit leak suggests Escoffier could be her best support

Skirk's model changes leaked in Genshin Impact

Ad

One significant change for Skirk in version 5.7 beta is her model change. Although her model was revealed during 4.2 Archon Quest, it seems to have been upgraded since then.

Skirk's head model was changed, as it looks smaller now. Moreover, it seems her skirt has more frills now. The outfit's color has also been slightly altered to a lighter shade compared to her previous version. The location of the black straps on her last model was also changed in her newer version.

Also read: Who is Naberius in Genshin Impact?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.