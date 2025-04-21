Genshin Impact Skirk kit leak suggests Escoffier could be her best support

Skirk is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact, rumored to be released in the 5.7 update. Leaks have suggested that she will be a 5-star main DPS from the Cryo element. It is expected that she will benefit greatly by being paired up with other Hydro and Cryo units, and the upcoming character, Escoffier, may be one of her best supports.

This article discusses Skirk's kit leaks in Genshin Impact and speculates how pairing her up with Escoffier may be beneficial.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks: Escoffier may be the best Cryo support for Skirk

Recent leaks from notable leaker HomDGCat shared details about some of Skirk's skills in Genshin Impact and the team-building restrictions they cause. One of her abilities, called Order Out of Order, creates Void Fissures, which are an important aspect of her gameplay, when Cryo reactions like Freeze, Superconduct, Cryo Swirl, or Cryo Crystallization are triggered.

Another ability of Skirk, named All Flows into Nihility, gets activated when Skirk's Cryo or Hydro teammates deal elemental damage to enemies. Moreover, when there are only characters from these elements in the party, the Normal Attack and Elemental Burst buffs she obtains because of the ability are increased significantly.

These reasons automatically make it so that Skirk must be paired with only Cryo and Hydro characters for the best results. When all the other three characters belong to either of the two elements, Skirk's DPS potential will greatly increase.

All of this makes the upcoming 5-star character, Escoffier, one of the best support options for Skirk. Considering she is from the Cryo element, she can help trigger both of the aforementioned Skirk skills. Furthermore, she can also fulfill the role of the healer in the team compositions, as it is rumored that her Elemental Burst can restore the HP of all party members based on her ATK stat.

Additionally, Escoffier can also increase Skirk's damage output via her passive ability, Inspiration-Immersed Seasoning. Leaks suggest this passive can reduce the elemental RES of enemies to Cryo and Hydro when her Elemental Skill or Burst hits an enemy. Moreover, the RES is increased significantly if all the party members belong to either of those two elements.

Overall, Escoffier can be the perfect Cryo teammate for Skirk. She can increase the latter's damage and heal them to ensure survivability. By pairing both with two off-field Hydro units, players can form an exceptionally strong Frozen team with Skirk in the upcoming 5.7 update.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

