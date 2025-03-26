Genshin Impact Escoffier kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

According to recent leaks, Escoffier is an upcoming 5-star Fontaine character in Genshin Impact and is rumored to be released in version 5.6. While fans are waiting to learn more about her from HoYoverse, Seele Leaks — a prominent and reliable source — leaked information about her potential kit. This has naturally driven up excitement levels in the community since the leaks claim that Escoffier might be a Cryo sub-DPS/ healer character who will likely fit into Freeze reaction-based teams.

This article will cover Escoffier's potential abilities and passives in Genshin Impact, as leaked by Seele Leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Escoffier's potential kit and Constellations in Genshin Impact leaked

Seele Leaks already leaked Escoffier's kit, and now, another source has come up with a better translation. A part of her design was rumored to have been spotted in Varesa's trailer. Read on to know more about her potential skills, passives, and constellations, according to the leaks.

Normal Attack - Kitchen Skills

Normal Attack - Performs up to three consecutive spear attacks.

- Performs up to three consecutive spear attacks. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill - Low-Temperature Cooking

Escoffier's Elemental skill likely has two unique versions whose effects change depending on whether you tap or hold the skill. Like some other Fontaine characters, her Arkhe type is Ousia, which is activated by using her Elemental skill. She summons a Surging Blade at intervals when activating her skill, dealing Ousia-aligned AoE Cryo damage.

Tap - Activates her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage mode and deals AoE Cryo damage to nearby enemies.

- Activates her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage mode and deals AoE Cryo damage to nearby enemies. Hold - Activates her Cooking Mek's Off-the-Cuff Cookery mode.

Elemental Burst - Scoring Cuts

Escoffier's Elemental Burst deals AoE Cryo damage and restores HP to all nearby party members based on her ATK.

Passive

The leaks claim that Escoffier has three potential passive abilities, and their effects in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Better to Salivate than Medicate - Escoffier will obtain the Rehab Diet effect for nine seconds after using the Elemental Burst Scoring Cuts. This effect restores HP for active characters at certain intervals, based on 138.24% of Escoffier's ATK.

- Escoffier will obtain the Rehab Diet effect for nine seconds after using the Elemental Burst Scoring Cuts. This effect restores HP for active characters at certain intervals, based on 138.24% of Escoffier's ATK. Inspiration-Immersed Seasoning - When the party has 1/2/3/4 Hydro or Cryo characters, Escoffier will decrease the Hydro and Cryo RES of all opponents hit by her Elemental Skill or Burst by 5%/10%/15%/55% for 12 seconds.

- When the party has 1/2/3/4 Hydro or Cryo characters, Escoffier will decrease the Hydro and Cryo RES of all opponents hit by her Elemental Skill or Burst by 5%/10%/15%/55% for 12 seconds. Constant Off-the-Cuff Cookery - Escoffier will activate her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Off-the-Cuff Cookery mode when using the hold form of her Elemental Skill. This places the Cooking Mek on the field, where it can absorb elemental attacks. Escoffier can convert the ingredients within the Mek into delicious dishes when the absorbed elemental attacks reach a certain limit. After making a certain number of dishes, this mode has a cooldown of seven days before it can be used again.

Constellations

Escoffier's rumored Constellations and their descriptions in Genshin Impact are as follows:

C1 - When all party members are Hydro or Cryo, all nearby party members will have their Cryo damage Crit DMG increased by 60% within 15 seconds after Escoffier uses her Elemental Skill.

- When all party members are Hydro or Cryo, all nearby party members will have their Cryo damage Crit DMG increased by 60% within 15 seconds after Escoffier uses her Elemental Skill. C2 - When Escoffier activates her Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage mode, she will gain the "Freshly-Prepped Delicacy" effect for 15 seconds. During this time, Escoffier will gain 5 Cold Dish stacks. When nearby active characters, apart from Escoffier, deal Cryo damage, they will expend 1 Cold Dish stack to increase their damage dealt, by 240% of Escoffier's ATK. If you hit multiple opponents with a single instance of Cryo damage, Cold Dish stacks will be consumed based on the number of enemies.

- When Escoffier activates her Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage mode, she will gain the "Freshly-Prepped Delicacy" effect for 15 seconds. During this time, Escoffier will gain 5 Cold Dish stacks. When nearby active characters, apart from Escoffier, deal Cryo damage, they will expend 1 Cold Dish stack to increase their damage dealt, by 240% of Escoffier's ATK. If you hit multiple opponents with a single instance of Cryo damage, Cold Dish stacks will be consumed based on the number of enemies. C3 - Increases Escoffier's Elemental Skill by three levels with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

- Increases Escoffier's Elemental Skill by three levels with a maximum upgrade level of 15. C4 - Rehab Diet lasts six more seconds. While it is active, you have a chance of healing 100% extra HP and restoring two energy to Escoffier when you trigger healing through the Rehab Diet. This chance corresponds to Escoffier's Crit Rate and you can trigger this effect 7 times during a Rehab Diet's duration.

- Rehab Diet lasts six more seconds. While it is active, you have a chance of healing 100% extra HP and restoring two energy to Escoffier when you trigger healing through the Rehab Diet. This chance corresponds to Escoffier's Crit Rate and you can trigger this effect 7 times during a Rehab Diet's duration. C5 - Increases Escoffier's Elemental Burst by three levels with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

- Increases Escoffier's Elemental Burst by three levels with a maximum upgrade level of 15. C6 - Cooking Mek: Cold Storage mode is enhanced: When your party's active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, Cooking Mek: Cold Storage mode will fire off another Special-Grade Frozen Parfait, dealing 350% of Escoffier's attacks as AoE Cryo damage. This damage is considered Elemental Skill damage and can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds up to a maximum of six times within the duration of one Cooking Mek: Cold Storage mode.

