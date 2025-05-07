Who is Naberius in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 5.6 released a new Archon Quest primarily involving Mondstadt characters such as Albedo, Venti, Jean, and Dahlia. The AQ also included many special lore drops for enthusiasts. Moreover, fans learned crucial details about some important characters in the game.

Players have also gotten some lore regarding Durin and an upcoming region, Mare Jivari. Last but not least, fans learned about one of the Four Shades, Naberius, at the end of the Archon Quest. This came as a massive surprise, as this character was only mentioned thrice in the game, counting the new 5.6 AQ.

This article will list all the information about Naberius in Genshin Impact, available as of version 5.6.

Information regarding Naberius in Genshin Impact

Naberius is one of the four Shades in Tevyat. Albedo mentioned this along with her fate in the new 5.6 Paralogism Quest. As of version 5.6, she is only mentioned thrice in the game. The first time players learnt of Naberius was from Albedo's character stories.

Albedo's character story four mentioned a unique artifact called the Heart of Naberius, which belonged to the Ruler of Life, Naberius herself. Albedo and Rhinedottir discovered this artifact in a dungeon before the game's events. Soon after finding the Heart of Naberius, Rhinedottir disappeared and sent a message to Albedo.

She left a message behind for Albedo to uncover the truth and meaning of this world. Following these events, Albedo came to Mondstadt and started researching the truth of this world. At the end of the 5.6 AQ, he also has a satisfying answer for Rhinedottir's question.

The second time Naberius was hinted at was in the Byakuyakoku collection, Volume 2, titled Before Sun and Moon. Her name wasn't mentioned directly, but some details about the Four Shades are mentioned in this book. The book discusses the lore of characters like Phanes, Seven Sovereigns, the Primordial One, and the Second Who Came.

The Byakuyakoku described the battle between the Heavenly Principles and the Seven Sovereigns. The Four Shades were part of the Heavenly Principles, which they also created. Naberius was one of the beings responsible for making animals, plants, and humans in Tevyat.

The last mention of her was in the latest 5.6 Paralogism Quest. Albedo mentioned that Rhinedottir had devoured Naberius, the Ruler of Life. He was also expecting that Rhinedottir would do this sooner or later. He also said that Naberius isn't dead, and that she, along with Rhinedottir, is a single existence.

This is all our information on Naberius, the Ruler of Life in Genshin Impact. This article will be updated once more information about her is released through books, AQs, or WQs.

