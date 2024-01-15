How to play Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact: Playstyle, ideal stats, and more

Genshin Impact has released many must-have characters and the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, happens to be one of them. She is a 5-star Electro Polearm from Inazuma. Her unique kit offers off-field Electro application, powerful on-field Elemental Burst, and a universal battery for energy-hungry units. This makes her a strong and flexible character who can easily switch party roles without changing much of their ideal build.

Players who have recently obtained her want to know about her best builds, artifacts, stats, and more. In this guide, we will cover everything required to make the strongest Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to Raiden Shogun's playstyle, ideal build, and more

Raiden Shogun's official birthday artwork 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, Raiden Shogun can perform various roles in Genshin Impact teams. Here is a quick overview:

On-field Burst DPS

Hyperbloom Trigger

The latter playstyle allows her to effectively trigger Hyperblooms off-field with her Elemental Skill. But, this is a pretty niche playstyle that does not utilize all of her abilities or passives. Thus, it is recommended to build her as on-field Burst DPS before trying out other playstyles.

Building a team rotation around Raiden Shogun's Burst allows her to deal a lot of damage, while charging up her party members' energy.

Best artifacts and weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

The only artifact set you need for Raiden (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is the undisputed best-in-slot artifact set for Raiden Shogun. It delivers everything she needs in one package; Energy Recharge (ER) on 2-piece and ER conversion to Burst DMG% on 4-piece set bonus. When combined with her Ascension 4 passive, it allows Raiden Shogun to build ER while also improving her personal damge.

Ideal main stats and sub-stats for Raiden Shogun Sands ER% Goblet Electro DMG% Circlet Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage Sub-stats ER>CR/CD>ATK%>EM ER Requirements Solo Electro 200-220% Double-Electro 180-220%

The table above shows the ideal stats you will want on her artifacts, along with her energy requirements. For her weapons, there are many options that you can use depending on the availability in your Genshin Impact account.

Best polearms for Raiden DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the best Genshin Impact polearms for Raiden Shogun:

Engulfing Lightning: Her signature weapon and her best-in-slot choice.

Her signature weapon and her best-in-slot choice. The Catch: Best F2P weapon which can be obtained from fishing.

Best F2P weapon which can be obtained from fishing. Primordial Jade-Winged Spear/ Staff of Homa: Decent as stat sticks.

Decent as stat sticks. Wavebreaker's Fin (R5): Decent when party members have high energy cost.

Decent when party members have high energy cost. Favonius Lance: Solid option for energy-hungry teams.

Should you pull for Raiden Shogun's constellation?

In-game constellation preview (Image via HoYoverse)

All of Raiden's strong constellations are centered in C1-C3. Although it could be tempting to "max out" your Raiden by purchasing two or three additional copies, do consider the following:

At C0, Raiden's entire team damage is similar to that of the majority of other teams without any 5-star Constellations.

Pulling for her early constellations will only increase her damage ceiling with faster clear times. There is no change in her gameplay.

At the end of the day, it's your primos and money. However, there is no need to pull her constellations to make her a good unit. Raiden Shogun is already an extremely powerful unit at C0, and can help your account right out of the box if you put in the effort.

For more information or updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.