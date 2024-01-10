Genshin Impact Raiden National build and rotation guide

The Raiden National team, also known as Rational in short, is one of the strongest team comps in Genshin Impact. This party comprises the Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. Since most of these units are 4-star, that makes Rational one of the most accessible teams in this game. The party is also pretty easy to use and is usually one of the best choices in this title's Spiral Abyss.

This article will showcase the best builds for all characters on the Raiden National team. Moreover, it'll also discuss the optimal rotation for this party to ensure the best results in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best Raiden National team build and rotation guide

Best builds for each member of the Rational team

Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Emblem of Severed Fate is Raiden Shogun's best set in Genshin Impact. Here are the stats that you must prioritize for each artifact piece:

Sands Energy Recharge% or ATK% Goblet ATK% or Electro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate or DMG Sub-stats ER%, ATK, CRIT Rate/DMG

Raiden Shogun needs a lot of Energy Recharge since most of her damage comes from her Elemental Burst. Ideally, you'd want 230% to 250% ER for a smooth rotation.

Here is a list of some of her best weapons:

Engulfing Lightning

Staff of Homa

"The Catch"

Skyward Spine

Wavebreaker's Fin

Engulfing Lightning will always be the Electro Archon's best weapon. Meanwhile, "The Catch" is her best F2P option.

Xiangling

Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Emblem of Severed Fate is also Xiangling's best artifact option. You can prioritize the following stats for her:

Sands ATK% or Elemental Mastery Goblet Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats Energy Recharge, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%, Elemental Mastery

Xiangling's Elemental Burst cost is also pretty high, so it is best to get around 160% to 180% ER.

Here are the best weapons for Xiangling:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

Engulfing Lightning

Staff of Homa

"The Catch"

Dragon's Bane

The weapon options for Xiangling aren't much different from Raiden Shogun.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous two units, Xingqiu's best artifact option is also Emblem of Severed Fate. Below are the stats you need to prioritize on each of its pieces:

Sands ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats Energy Recharge, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%, Elemental Mastery

Below is a list of Xingqiu's best weapons:

Sacrificial Sword

Mistsplitter Reforged

Primordial Jade Cutter

Sacrificial Sword is usually Xingqiu's best weapon since it allows him to charge his Elemental Burst faster. However, if you have enough Energy Recharge (above 180%), then you can use other options like Mistsplitter Reforged for higher damage output.

Bennett

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Noblesse Oblige is the best artifact set for Bennett in Genshin Impact. Building him as a healer support is ideal with the following stats:

Sands HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet HP% Circlet HP% or Healing Bonus Sub-stats HP%, Energy Recharge

Since Bennett's ATK buff scales off of his Base ATK, you can use the following weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged

Aquila Favonia

Skyward Blade

The Alley Flash

Building Bennett is probably the easiest among the four members of the Raiden National team in Genshin Impact.

Best rotation for the Raiden National team

The ideal rotation for the Raiden National team is:

Raiden E > Xingqiu Q > Bennet Q E > Xiangling Q E > Xingqiu E (2x E if using Sacrificial Sword) > Raiden Q > Repeat

Note that E represents a character's Elemental Skill and Q means Elemental Burst. Following these steps will allow you to perform smooth rotations without any downtime. It is also worth highlighting that you need to use Xiangling's abilities and Raiden's Burst inside Bennett's Elemental Burst field to get his ATK buff.