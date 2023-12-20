Genshin Impact version 4.3 is now live, and Navia is finally here. The sassy president of Spina di Rosula is a 5-star Geo character and uses a Claymore as her weapon. Navia is a main DPS unit with an interesting kit and play style. Unlike any other Geo characters in the game, she relies on her teammates to trigger the Crystalize reaction to generate Elemental Shards and increase her damage.

Fortunately, Navia is pretty easy to build, and this article will showcase her best builds, including her artifacts, weapons, and team comps in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Best artifacts for Navia in Genshin Impact

1) Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods

This is the best artifact set for Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is a new artifact set in Genshin Impact 4.3, and it is Navia's best artifact option. Its 2pc gives a decent ATK% bonus, while the 4pc set bonus greatly increases the equipping character's Geo DMG Bonus from the Crystalize reaction.

Here are the stats to prioritize while building Navia in Genshin Impact:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Geo DMG Bonus

Geo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate/DMG

Crit Rate/DMG Sub-stats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, ER%.

Giving Navia a CRIT Rate circlet would be preferable since she needs to land a critical hit from her Elemental Skill. Otherwise, it will be a significant DPS loss. Note that these stats also apply to other combinations on the list.

2) 2pc Archaic Petra + 2pc Golden Troupe

Archaic Petra and Golden Troupe (Image via HoYoverse)

A good alternative to the previous entry on the list is a mix-match set of 2pc Archaic Petra and 2pc Golden Troupe. The former provides a decent Geo DMG Bonus, while the latter increases the character's Elemental Skill, which is also Navia's main source of damage.

3) Any 2pc set with ATK% bonus + 2pc Archaic Petra

ATK% set and Archaic Petra (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another mix-match set for Navia. The 2pc set of Archaic Petra gives a Geo DMG Bonus. For the other artifact option, you can use any set with an ATK% bonus, such as Shimenawa's Reminiscence and Gladiator's Finale.

Best weapons for Navia in Genshin Impact

1) Verdict

The Verdict is Navia's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Verdict is Navia's new signature weapon and will always be her best in the slot option in Genshin Impact. The Claymore has a CRIT Rate second stat, which is great for her. In addition, the Verdict's passive can significantly boost her Elemental Skill DMG along with an additional ATK% bonus.

2) The Unforged

The Unforged is good for ATK% bonus and Shield Strength (Image via HoYoverse)

The Unforged is another amazing weapon option for Navia in Genshin Impact. It provides a ton of ATK% from both its passive and second stat. Furthermore, the weapon increases the Shield Strength by a good amount, which includes the shield obtained from the Crystalize reaction. However, you will need to roll more CRIT stats on your artifacts.

3) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine provides both DMG bonus and CRIT Rate (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is a Battle Pass weapon and is the best 4-star Claymore for Navia in Genshin Impact. It has a CRIT Rate stat, which is good for the Spina di Rosula's president, and it provides a good amount of DMG bonus from its passive. Serpent Spine will also be easy to manage because of the constant Crystalize reaction.

4) Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword

This is a free event weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword is arguably Navia's best F2P option. It has an Energy Recharge second stat, and it provides a ton of ATK% from its passive. Fortunately, you can max refine it by participating in the flagship event of Genshin Impact 4.3. However, you will need to complete all the Melusine quests to get the maximum ATK bonus.

5) Tidal Shadow

Tidal Shadow must be used with a healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Tidal Shadow is a craftable weapon that provides an insane amount of ATK% bonus from both its second stat and passive. However, you will need to run a healer with Navia to trigger Claymore's passive. If you miss out on the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, then the Tidal Shadow can be a good F2P option for Navia.

Best teams for Navia in Genshin Impact

1) Navia + Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett

Double Geo and double Pyro (Image via HoYoverse)

This double Geo and double Pyro team comp with Albedo, Xiangling, and Bennett is one of the best options for Navia. This will unlock both Geo and Pyro Elemental Resonances to give increased DMG bonus, Shield Strength, and ATK%. In addition, Albedo can provide energy for Navia. Apart from that, Xiangling deals consistent off-field Pyro damage, and Bennett provides healing and ATK buff.

2) Navia + Zhongli + Charlotte + Furina

Navia with Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use Navia with Furina since she provides a ton of damage bonus and can consistently trigger the Crystalize reaction from her Elemental Skill. However, you will also need a party-wide healer like Charlotte. Finally, Zhongli is a great alternative to Albedo for a double Geo teammate in Genshin Impact.

The Geo Archon can shred all Elemental Resistances and provide a strong shield, which can be useful if you are using Serpent Spine on Navia.

3) Navia + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Navia Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team consists of Navia, Yelan, Xiangling, and Bennett. Using this party will allow the president of Spina di Rosula to remain on-field for most of the time, while other units will remain off-field after using their Elemental Bursts and Skills. Using Bennett and Xiangling will unlock double Pyro for more ATK%. In addition, the former and Yelan will significantly buff Navia's ATK and DMG Bonus.

4) Navia + Noelle + Yelan + Furina

Double Geo and double Hydro (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is pretty simple to use. Both Yelan and Furina will deal off-field damage after using their Elemental Burst and Skill, while also providing a ton of damage buffs to Navia and Noelle. Meanwhile, the Geo characters can keep switching between themselves to deal damage. Noelle will also provide healing to the team to keep the party alive.

5) Navia + Fischl + Xingqiu + Bennett

F2P Navia team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's an F2P team for Navia with Fischl, Xingqiu, and Bennett. If you don't have Albedo or Zhongli, Fischl is an amazing alternative since she is a great battery and can react with Geo to trigger Crystalize. Meanwhile, Bennett will buff Navia's ATK, and Xingqiu will deal off-field Hydro DMG and provide more reactions.