Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, availability, materials and leaks

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update is expected to be released on December 20, 2023. Recent leaks suggest that the flagship event of the next Fontaine patch will give away a new weapon called Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword. It is a 4-star Claymore, and travelers can expect to obtain it at max refinement level.

Assuming the leaks are true, Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword appears to be a solid option for all the DPS units that use a Claymore and scale on ATK. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new 4-star weapon.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks: Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword stats, materials, and more

Stats and availability

Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword (Image via Honey Impact)

According to the leaks via Honey Impact, Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword has the following stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 565

565 Sub stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

30.6% Energy Recharge Passive: ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%.

At max refinement level, R5, the buffs from the weapon's passive doubles, which means the character equipping it can gain up to 48% ATK bonus. Note that the Claymore will only be obtainable from the flagship event in Genshin Impact 4.3.

Ascension materials for Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword leaked

Leaks ascension mats for Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword (Image via Project Amber)

Here is a list of all the items that are needed to max ascend the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword in Genshin Impact, courtesy of Project Amber:

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea x3

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea x9

Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea x9

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea x4

Old Operative’s Pocket Watch x15

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x18

Operative's Constancy x27

Meshing Gear x10

Mechanical Spur Gear x15

Artificed Dynamic Gear x18

The new Claymore looks like an amazing F2P option for units like Navia, Eula, and Diluc. More details will be revealed during the version 4.3 live stream, which is expected to take place on December 8, 2023.