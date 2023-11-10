Genshin Impact 4.3 free weapon: Claymore stats and passive leaks

Genshin Impact's new leaks have shared that the upcoming event in version 4.3 will reward players with free weapons. As per sources, it's the flagship event which will hand out a free 4-star Claymore as an event reward along with its refinement materials and many more. It is pretty common for flagship events to hand out rewards such as free weapons or characters.

The new Claymore, Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, also tends to have a rather unique passive ability. This article will cover all the latest leaks regarding this upcoming event reward with other relevant info in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.3 free weapon rewards: Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Claymore stats and more

Genshin Impact leaks have recently flooded the community forums, disclosing information about new content and a free event weapon. According to reliable sources, Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic is an upcoming 4-star Claymore weapon that players can obtain as the free reward from the 4.3 flagship event. Here are the leaked stats of the weapon at max enhancement:

Base ATK: 565

565 Secondary Stats (Energy Recharge): 30.6%

As shown above, it has a decent Attack stat with Energy Recharge substats. As per leaks, its passive ability "We Believe in You!" states the following at refinement level 1:

"ATK increased by 12%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 12%."

It should be noted that players can quickly get the event Claymore's max refinement by playing the version 4.3 event. Because a weapon's passive effect normally doubles from R1 to R5, ATK modifiers will rise from 12% to 24%. This provides our wielders with a whopping 48% additional ATK buff.

Genshin Impact 4.3 event Claymore ascension materials leaked

Recent leaks have also shared ascension materials required for maximum enhancement. Here is a quick overview:

Broken Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 3

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 9

Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 9

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 4

Old Operative’s Pocket Watch x 15

Operative's Standard Pocket Watch x 18

Operative's Constancy x 27

Meshing Gear x 10

Mechanical Spur Gear x 15

Artificed Dynamic Gear x 18

Many Genshin Impact characters, such as Sayu, Beidou, and Freminet, can take advantage of the base ATK, ATK buffs, and Energy Recharge from the 4-star Claymore.