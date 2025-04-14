Genshin Impact leaks hint at Skirk and Dahlia's release version

Skirk and Dahlia are two highly anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. While Skirk has officially been introduced in the game, Dahlia has only been name-dropped by other characters so far. Hence, players don't have an idea about Dahlia's official model and design as of yet. The only thing that is known about him is that he is a Deacon hailing from Mondstadt.

Meanwhile, recent leaks have disclosed information about both these characters' possible release versions in Genshin Impact. This article takes a look at these leaks that hint at the release of upcoming characters Skirk and Dahlia.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Skirk and Dahlia might be released in Genshin Impact 5.7, according to leaks

Leakers HomDGRat and GenshinLeakFlow have provided players with a possible release window for the two upcoming characters Skirk and Dahlia. According to these leaks, both Skirk and Dahlia might be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.7. As per standard update schedules and patterns, version 5.7 is expected to go live on June 18, 2025.

Previous leaks had hinted at both Skirk and Dahlia's rarity, with Skirk possibly being a 5-star unit, and Dahlia being a 4-star character. If these rarities do turn out to be true, then there is a chance that Skirk and Dahlia might be featured on the same banner in Genshin Impact 5.7, making it easier for players to obtain both these characters.

The leak further hints at Skirk's kit, suggesting that she might lose 30% of her overall damage potential if her team isn't comprised of solely Hydro and Cryo characters. Her best team will possibly feature the upcoming character Escoffier (releasing in Genshin Impact 5.6, as per HoYoverse's official drip marketing), along with support characters Furina and Shenhe. While the leak does mention that Skirk's Constellation 2 is not good, players should wait for official updates and information before drawing any conclusions about her pull value.

What do we know about Skirk and Dahlia so far?

Skirk is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Skirk has already been introduced in Genshin Impact, players already have an idea of her model and design. Furthermore, we know that Skirk is Childe's master — the mysterious swordswoman who he encountered whilst in the Spiral Abyss, and the one who taught him his iconic Foul Legacy transformation technique.

As for Dahlia, there's not a lot of official information to go on apart from the fact that he is a Deacon belonging to Mondstadt's Church of Favonius. He was most recently name-dropped in Rosaria's birthday letter in January 2025, where she mentioned that Dahlia had given her a good birthday present by not sending the sisters of the Church to look for her and bring her in for morning prayer.

