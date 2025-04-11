Genshin Impact leak hints at new Spiral Abyss-like endgame content

Even though Genshin Impact was released five years ago, it does not have too many endgame mode challenges. This has been a common gripe amongst the community, who feel that players — especially those who have been playing for a long time — should be able to access more challenging endgame gameplay content. According to a recent leak, such an endgame mode might finally be introduced in Genshin Impact.

Read on to find out the details regarding this possible endgame mode, including details about its gameplay and enemy challenges.

Note: This article is sourced from leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact might be getting new endgame content, as per leaks

A recent leak shared by HomDGRat has disclosed possible information regarding new future endgame content in Genshin Impact. While HomDGRat is a fairly new leaker, this leak has been reposted by reputed leakers Seele Leaks and Team Mew, lending additional credibility to it.

According to this leak, the new endgame mode might be similar to the current Spiral Abyss, in the sense that it will also feature various floors and team setups. If it is introduced in game, there will be a total of six floors that players will have to clear, using three different teams. Spiral Abyss currently requires players to clear 12 floors, with certain floor challenges requiring the usage of two separate teams. Hence, the possible new endgame mode featuring three team setups will definitely be a fresh challenge for players.

Additionally, this new mode might also have characters starting with zero energy, which could prove to be quite difficult for many players. The currently ongoing Unlimited Fighting Championship event in Genshin Impact 5.5 actually features a similar mechanism, wherein each challenge starts with characters having no energy. This makes the gameplay trickier, as players are forced to spend the first rotation recharging their characters' energy bars.

The Lava Dragon Statue boss in Natlan is the latest World Boss to be added in game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The leak further hints at all enemies in the new gameplay mode possibly being World Bosses, which are generally larger, tankier boss enemies. For example, the various Hypostases, Maguu Kenki, Perpetual Mechanical Array, Hydro Tulpa, and the Tenebrous Papilla are all World Bosses. While World Bosses are often featured in Spiral Abyss, they are not the only enemies that are part of it. If this possible future endgame mode is actually implemented in game, it will require players to strategize carefully and select the best teams in order to defeat such tanky enemies.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

