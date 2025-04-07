Genshin Impact Unlimited Fighting Championship event guide

The Unlimited Fighting Championship is a brand-new combat-based event in Genshin Impact 5.5. It was added to the game on April 7, 2025, along with the event's first challenge, and will remain active until April 21, 2025. You can participate in it to earn a variety of rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and more.

This article explains how to play the Unlimited Fighting Championship event in Genshin Impact's 5.5 update.

Genshin Impact 5.5: Unlimited Fighting Championship event guide

The Unlimited Fighting Championship in Genshin Impact is a combat event where players are put to the test against some formidable enemies in each challenge. There are two rounds in every challenge with a different line-up of enemies, and you must prepare your teams accordingly.

Here's how to play the Unlimited Fighting Championship event effectively:

Secure buffs in the first half

Increase Support Level to gain buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In the first half of the challenges, you will have to increase your Support Level by fulfilling the given requirements within the time limit. Depending on the Support Level, you will obtain some stackable buffs that will prove to be advantageous in the second round.

Deplete the boss's HP bars to win

Deplete the HP bars above the foe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The second round of the challenge is where you will encounter the main boss monster. It will have multiple layers of HP bars, and you must deplete a certain amount of them to gain specific rewards.

It is important to note that the buffs awarded during the previous round are crucial to clear this one.

All Genshin Impact Unlimited Fighting Championship challenges

Challenge 1

Extinction: Aeonblight's End (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The first challenge of the event is called Extinction: Aeonblight's End. As expected, it pits you against an Aeonblight Drake during the second round. To obtain all the associated rewards, you must deplete the boss monster's HP bar 900 times; however, doing so 40 times would be enough to net you all the Primogems.

Before facing the foe in the second round, you will have to break the shields of Cryo and Electro Abyss Mages to increase your Support Level and gain buffs.

All Genshin Impact Unlimited Fighting Championship rewards

Here are all the resources that can be obtained from this version 5.5 event:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Sanctifying Unction

Natlan talent level-up materials

Natlan weapon ascension materials

Mora

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

