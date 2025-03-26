Genshin Impact Lava Dragon Statue boss guide: Location, rewards, and tips 

The Lava Dragon Statue is the newest world boss in Genshin Impact, whose materials you will need to build characters like Varesa. The 5.5 update has introduced the new region of the Sacred Mountain of Tollan, which is jampacked with content, including new materials you will need to upgrade the newest characters.

Ad

This article will go how to locate and how to beat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact

Location of the boss on the map of Natlan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can find the new world boss just north of the Collective of Plenty and west of the Stone Steele Record domain, where you can find the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire boss. Teleport to the Atocpan waypoint, as shown in the image above, and keep heading down the road.

Ad

Trending

You will be able to spot a gap on the ground to your right. Drop down and transform into the Tatankasaur to break through the wall. Soon, you will find yourself near the arena that houses the new Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact. Activate the nearby waypoint so that you can fast travel there.

Tips to beat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Genshin Impact

The boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The new world boss lacks any powerful or annoying moves that make it vulnerable. It is a very standard fight with certain moves that you need to look out for. Keep in mind that the boss resists Pyro, so do not take any characters with that element to the fight unless you are using Bennet, whose usefulness relies on his buffs and healing.

Ad

Taking out this boss is quite easy. Just keep hitting it from the side and dodge its lava attacks — keep an eye out for the puddles they make, as they will damage you. Hydro is the most effective against the boss, so bringing characters like Neuvillete will help you destroy it easily.

Rewards for defeating the Lava Dragon Statue Boss in Genshin Impact

The rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The boss drops the Sparkless Statue Core as a unique material alongside artifacts, Mora, and Agnidus Agate fragments. You will need to use 40x Resin to claim the rewards once you are done defeating the boss. You can begin the fight immediately by teleporting to the nearby waypoint, as the enemy will spawn immediately.

The rewards that will be dropped will depend on your World Level and the RNG factor, but at maximum level, you will get at least two of the boss materials once you claim it using the Resin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.