Genshin Impact Varesa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Varesa is a new 5-star Electro unit released in Genshin Impact 5.5. She is a member of the Collective of Plenty tribe and wields a Catalyst as her weapon of choice. The character is the game's newest Plunge Attack DPS option. When combined with Natlan's Nightsoul Blessing mechanics, her kit becomes unique and fun.

In a team setup, Varesa plays the role of an on-field DPS in Genshin Impact. This guide discusses how to build her for optimal performance and damage output.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best weapons for Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Vivid Notions

5-star Catalyst Vivid Notions (Image via HoYoverse)

Vivid Notions, a 5-star Electro Catalyst, is Varesa's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. It provides her with a decent ATK boost while enhancing her Plunge Attack CRIT DMG%.

Vivid Notions is tailor-made for Varesa and is designed to boost her overall damage potential.

2) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a 5-star Catalyst that can be obtained from the Standard Banner. It is Varesa's second-best weapon choice.

While Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds doesn't boost Varesa's Plunge Attacks, it provides her with an overall CRIT Rate% and Elemental DMG bonus.

3) Crane's Echoing Call

5-star Catalyst Crane's Echoing Call (Image via HoYoverse)

Crane's Echoing Call, 5-star Anemo unit Xianyun's signature weapon, is also a great choice for Varesa. It boosts the user's Plunging Attack DMG, which Varesa can take advantage of.

Additionally, Crane's Echoing Call has a passive effect that restores energy to the user after they hit opponents with Plunging Attacks.

4) The Widsith

4-star Catalyst The Widsith (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Widsith, a 4-star weapon, is a good choice for any DPS Catalyst unit. Players who cannot equip Varesa with a 5-star weapon should definitely go for it, as it provides the user with a massive CRIT DMG% boost, along with enhanced ATK, Elemental DMG and Elemental Mastery.

5) Solar Pearl

4-star Catalyst Solar Pearl (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl will provide Varesa with a CRIT Rate% boost, which is always helpful for any DPS unit. However, the character will not be able to use any of the weapon's passive effects.

Best artifacts for Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Long Night's Oath

New artifact set Long Night's Oath is Varesa's best-in-slot set (Image via HoYoverse)

Long Night's Oath is Varesa's best artifact set option. Its 2-piece effect boosts Plunging Attack DMG by 25%, while its 4-piece effect further increases the user's Plunging Attack DMG by an additional 15%.

You will need the following main stats for the Long Night's Oath artifact set pieces:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

2) Obsidian Codex

Obsidian Codex is Varesa's second-best choice for artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Obsidian Codex is Varesa's second-best artifact set, and you can temporarily use it on her till you farm Long Night's Oath.

Since it increases the equipping character's DMG and CRIT Rate% while they are in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, Obsidian Codex can function as a decent option for Varesa.

Make sure to use the following main stats for this artifact set:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG% / Crit Rate%

Best teams for Varesa in Genshin Impact

Varesa, Iansan, Furina and Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Varesa is a Plunge Attack DPS unit, she will fit well in teams that enhance her ATK and boost her overall DMG. She doesn't really need teammates of any particular element, as long as she is supported by units that can let her take the on-field DPS role.

Here are some teams that you can use for Varesa:

Varesa + Iansan + Furina + Xianyun

Varesa + Iansan + Mavuika + Chevreuse

Varesa + Iansan + Xiangling + Chevreuse

Varesa + Iansan + Chevreuse + Bennett

Varesa + Nahida + Furina + Xianyun

Varesa + Iansan + Kazuha + Xilonen

As seen from the list of her best teams, Iansan synergizes incredibly well with Varesa. Since Iansan is a 4-star character featured on Varesa's banner, most players can easily obtain her.

Talent priority for Varesa in Genshin Impact

While building Varesa, make sure to prioritize her Talents in the following order:

Normal Attack > Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill

Since Varesa is a Plunge Attack DPS unit, her main source of damage is her Plunging Attacks, which scale off her Normal Attack. Next, you should focus on her Elemental Burst, with her Elemental Skill being the last priority.

