Genshin Impact 5.6 characters leaked

By Aaryan Aditya
Modified Mar 25, 2025 08:47 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks hint at two new characters (Image via HoYoverse)
With version 5.5 of Genshin Impact set to launch soon, leaks regarding the upcoming 5.6 update have already begun circulating on various social media platforms. Well-known leakers like UTeyvat and HXG Diluc have provided insights into potential new characters that might become playable in this patch. The latest leaks suggest two new characters, Escoffier and Ifa, are expected to be introduced in version 5.6.

This article will go over the leaks in question and discuss the upcoming characters rumored to become playable in the Genshin Imapct 5.6 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks hint at two new characters

Escoffier And Ifa According to Utevyat byu/Draconicplayer inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
also-read-trending Trending

Escoffier, previously referred to as Akkefi or Effie in earlier leaks, is rumored to be a 5-star character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact 5.6. She was first teased during the version 5.3 livestream, appearing as one of the silhouettes showcased by HoYoverse. Her silhouette, positioned on the extreme right beside Varesa, depicted her wearing a tall hat and holding a knife, suggesting her role as a chef.

Escoffier byu/the-roast inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
Moreover, Escoffier's character design was briefly teased at the 42-second mark during Varesa's Character Trailer. For a second during the trailer, players caught the glimpse of a female blonde character, wearing a chef's hat and weilding a Cryo Vision on the back of her head. Based on the leaks and information available so far, it is safe to assume that this could be Escoffier.

According to leaks, Escoffier may be a Cryo Polearm user and would be featured in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. She is speculated to play a support character's role, enhancing the damage output of Cryo and Hydro units in the team.

Information from Seele Leaks indicates her Passive Talent could increase the damage dealt by Cryo and Hydro characters in the party, with the buff's value scaling based on the number of such characters present.

Ifa's model byu/sorry_for_vague_desc inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
Ifa is rumored to be a 4-star character hailing from Natlan and may become playable in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Like Escoffier, he was first teased during the 5.3 livestream, and then later introduced during the Genshin Impact 5.5 Special Program, where his design and Vision were briefly showcased.

Leaks suggest he may be an Anemo Bow-user when released as a playable character. This claim holds weight as during the 5.5 livestream, players did get to see his Anemo Vision on his back, when it was teased for a brief moment.

Ifa is a renowned veterinarian from the Flower-Feather Clan in Natlan, specializing in the treatment of Saurians. His design features silver-blue hair, a cowboy-style hat, and an avian Saurian companion named Cacucu.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

More from Sportskeeda
