Genshin Impact leaks hint at new Mondstadt story in version 5.6

With the 5.5 version of Genshin Impact on the horizon, new leaks related to the 5.6 update have already started surfacing on social media platforms like Reddit and X. These reports suggest that the game may get some new content related to Mondstadt, one of its first regions, along with a Weekly Boss.

This information was sourced from credible leakers, including UTeyvat and FullStop Chan, who are well-known among the community for providing reliable data.

This article goes over the leaks in question and discusses what players can expect for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.6 leaks hint at Mondstadt story and new Weekly Boss

According to recent leaks from UTeyvat and FullStop Chan, Genshin Impact 5.6 may introduce a new story event tied to Mondstadt. The update could also feature a new Weekly Boss, though specific details regarding its identity and mechanics remain undisclosed.

Other leaks also hint at the potential addition of a new map location in version 5.6. They speculate that this area will be a small island covered in mist, which players can reportedly catch a glimpse of from the new region set to release in version 5.5. The island's location is suggested to be west of the southernmost section of the volcano in Atocpan, which is the newly introduced region.

Further speculation suggests that this mysterious island could serve as a gateway to Mare Jivari, a location frequently mentioned in Genshin Impact’s lore. Mare Jivari is a barren, lifeless land covered in perpetual flames, located on the western edge of Natlan. It is also known as the Sea of Ashes and is considered to be one of the most dangerous regions of Teyvat.

While it remains uncertain whether the island will provide direct access to Mare Jivari, its connection to the unexplored region has sparked curiosity within the community.

Another noteworthy leak from FullStop Chan hints at the possible inclusion of Durin in a future update. Durin is a legendary dragon that played a significant role in Mondstadt’s history. Having been corrupted by Abyssal energy, he was ultimately defeated by the Anemo Archon Barbatos and the dragon Dvalin.

Durin's remains currently rest on Dragonspine, and his influence continues to be a point of speculation among players.

If these reports prove accurate, Durin may make an appearance in the Mondstadt-themed storyline of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

Additionally, leaks suggest that Durin’s in-game character may use a short male character model, similar to Venti, the Anemo Archon of Mondstadt. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his role in the upcoming update, leaving room for further speculation on his potential significance in the game’s narrative.

