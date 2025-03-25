10 most challenging Achievements in Genshin Impact, ranked

In Genshin Impact, the Achievements section offers unique content that gets updated with every patch. It includes special challenges of varying difficulties, with the hardest being particularly time-consuming. As of version 5.4, the game features 1,455 obtainable Achievements. This number is expected to increase with the release of version 5.5.

This article ranks the 10 most challenging Achievements to obtain in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking 10 hardest Achievements to obtain in Genshin Impact

10) For Meritorious Service

For Meritorious Service (Image via HoYoverse)

For Meritorious Service is among the hardest Achievements in Genshin Impact due to its requirements.

First, you must complete the Aranyaka World Quest and the Static Views quest. Then, you need to unlock three songs: The Rhythm of the Great Dream, The Gloomy Path, and The Beastly Trail, which are tied to World Quests of the same names.

After these tasks, you must find and assist 64 Aranara in Sumeru. After helping them, some chests will be unlocked, and opening them will bag you the Achievement.

9) Legendary High Roller

Sennight Gauntlet weekly rewards at level 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Legendary High Roller is a TCG-based Achievement that requires you to collect 150000 lucky coins. The challenge lies in the weekly lucky coin acquisition limit, determined by the player's TCG level.

Special events, such as the Heated Battle mode, are held for every patch in Genshin Impact, allowing players to earn more lucky coins. However, they are difficult and require specific decks to succeed.

8) When the Stars Shine

Requirements for Visionary mode in Imaginarium Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

When the Stars Shine is an Achievement involving RNG, which makes it difficult to get.

To complete it, you must finish Imaginarium Theater in the Visionary mode with 10 Stella. To start the Visionary mode, you need a minimum of 22 characters who are at level 70.

Additionally, elemental restrictions limit you to using characters from three specific elements, making this one of the hardest Achievements to obtain in Genshin Impact.

7) Cocijo (Second Achievement)

Cocijo Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Cocijo was introduced in the 5.0 version of Genshin Impact. Introduced in version 5.0, Cocijo is a Local Legend with an extremely difficult second Achievement. Players must defeat Cocijo before he forms his Thunderthorn Ward shield.

The boss will only take 34 instances of damage before the shield activates, requiring you to use a high-damage character capable of significant one-hit damage. Even then, potions and food buffs may be necessary to succeed.

Another option is lowering the world level, which reduces the enemy's HP.

6) Polychrome Tri-stars (Third Achievement)

Polychrome Tri-Stars Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the first Local Legends in Natlan, this tri-Fatui boss is one of the hardest to beat. In this encounter, you face three enemies, each with a unique elemental shield. Sidorenko possesses a cryo shield, Vasily has a pyro shield, and Nomokonov carries an electro shield.

You must defeat all three enemies. The third Polychrome Tri-Stars Achievement is the most difficult to get, requiring players to defeat the boss within 10 seconds of beating the first member.

5) Rilai (Third Achievement)

Rilai Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Rilai was one of the Local Legends introduced in version 5.2 of Genshin Impact. You must defeat her thrice in different ways to complete three Achievements.

The hardest Achievement under the Rilai category is the third one, which requires you to defeat her without being hit by her Fusion Nova attacks. Doing this is tricky because you cannot use shielders or an I-frame to tank them since that would count as being struck by her attack.

4) Zoo Tycoon

Omni-Ubiquity nets (Image via HoYoverse)

Zoo Tycoon, under the Wonders of the World category, is another challenging Achievement. It requires you to catch 100 animals with the omni-ubiquity net.

However, you are limited to purchasing five nets weekly, and some animals cannot be captured with the item. Due to these restrictions, completing the task takes 20 weeks.

3) Tales of Monstrous Madness

Tales of Monstrous Madness (Image via HoYoverse)

Tales of Monstrous Madness is an RNG-based Achievement that also involves fishing.

To get it, you must collect five Toki Alley Tales volumes. Four volumes can be acquired in the Inazuma region, but the fifth is the hardest to obtain. Each volume comprises 10 pages, which must be collected and assembled in the inventory. The fifth one requires you to fish at different fishing spots in Inazuma.

With only a two-percent drop rate for the pages, this task can be incredibly time-consuming.

2) Ding Ding Ding!

Ding Ding Ding! (Image via HoYoverse)

Introduced during the Inazuma versions, Ding Ding Ding! presents yet another fishing-related challenge. To get this Achievement, you must capture 2,000 fish.

However, the fish and fishing spots in Genshin Impact are limited, and the creatures only spawn every three days. Crafting fishing bait is necessary for this task. There are nine baits, each needing distinct materials.

The repetitive nature and time commitment make fishing a tedious experience, solidifying Ding Ding Ding! as one of the hardest achievements to get in Genshin Impact.

1) Stop! Gather Time

Stop! Gather Time (Image via HoYoverse)

Stop! Gather Time is arguably the most time-intensive Achievement in Genshin Impact, requiring nearly a year to complete.

First, you must collect various plants from the overworld using the seed dispensary gadget, which also gathers the seeds of these plants. Alternatively, seeds can be purchased from Tubby in the Serenitea Pot.

Next, you must buy the Orderly Meadow field to plant the collected seeds. Plants take three days to grow in the Serenitea Pot, with eight harvested every three days.

This Achievement has three levels, and you need to claim 40, 200, and 800 plants to complete each one. The third level is the hardest, as claiming 800 plants takes nearly a year to accomplish.

