TCG Heated Battle Mode in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Fans of Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG should know that Heated Battle Mode is only a limited-time event. It began on January 28, 2023, and will end on February 6, 2023. Thus, there isn't enough time to get into it and participate before it disappears. No known return date has been announced.

As pressing as that might seem, it's worth mentioning what differentiates Heated Battle Mode from regular Genius Invokation TCG rules. The Special Rule describes it as follows:

"No more rolling Elemental Dice during the Roll Phase. Obtain 8 Omni Dice directly!"

Thus, there is no RNG regarding the specific elemental dice you can get.

Genshin Impact's new Genius Invokation TCG Heated Battle Mode explained

The rules are displayed here (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick list of what you should know about this new game mode in Genshin Impact:

Requirements: You must be Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed The Song of the Dragon and Freedom and Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards. You must also be Player Level 4 to unlock matchmaking.

You must be Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed The Song of the Dragon and Freedom and Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards. You must also be Player Level 4 to unlock matchmaking. Rewards: 1,500 Lucky Coins for doing three matches in this game mode.

1,500 Lucky Coins for doing three matches in this game mode. Rules: No roll phase, as everybody gets eight Omni Dice every turn in this casual duel. Otherwise, it's the same as regular Genius Invokation TCG bouts.

There aren't any Primogems or achievements tied to this limited-time Genshin Impact event. Lucky Coins aren't particularly hard to acquire, so the main reason to play Heated Battle Mode is for fun.

Example in Genshin Impact

You should see something like this when you try this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the matchmaking board and either invite somebody or match against somebody randomly. You might notice that the reward is given to players who complete three Heated Battle Modes. That means you don't have to win three times to get it.

Apart from that, this TCG event is pretty simple. The only difference is that it's much faster-paced because both sides have eight omni-elemental dice and don't need to plan much regarding how to use them.

Some team comps will be far more broken here than in the regular Genius Invokation TCG bouts. Most notably, Ganyu mains will find it easy to finish games quickly. Heated Battle Mode is easier to get into than standard TCG rules, but do note that you still need Energy to do Elemental Bursts, and this event doesn't give you a full bar from the get-go.

The removal of random dice elements essentially means that Heated Battle Mode is more skill-based rather than something that relies on luck. Those who do not like this version of Genius Invokation TCG can still play regular Co-Op matches on the matchmaking board instead.

It is currently unknown which special game mode will replace Heated Battle Mode in the future. At the very least, Genshin Impact players should know that Genius Invokation TCG will implement more special rulesets in future events.

Just remember that this particular event ends at 03:59:59 on February 6, 2023. Players who don't participate in three matches will permanently miss out on an opportunity to earn 1,500 Lucky Coins. It might not be a big deal, but it's still worth mentioning.

Poll : Do you prefer Heated Battle Mode over the regular rules? Yes No 0 votes