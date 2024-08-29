Genshin Impact 5.0 local legend locations

The Land of Pyro has a total of 10 Local Legends as of the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.0 update. Similar to Fontaine, these Legends are extremely challenging foes found all over the region of Natlan and will make the Spiral Abyss look like a walk in the park by comparison.

This article will go over all the Natlan Local Legends locations available in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

All Local Legends and their locations in Genshin Impact 5.0

He Never Dies - Dragon Defier

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find this Local Legend near the Ancestral Temple location. Take the Waypoint northeast of the temple and make your way towards the small pond atop the mountain. You will find the first Obsidian Pillar which you can interact with to begin the challenge.

Atlatl's Blessing

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Blazing Ruins talent material domain and turn around. Go straight till you come across the edge of the cliff. Look down and you will spot a wooden path leading inside a cave. Head into the cave and drop down to find a location full of lava.

Cave entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Teptelisaur Spiritscones to transform into a Saurian and make your way across the lava to the end of the cave (use the walls to traverse as the Teptelisaur will take damage). Here, you will find the challenge for the Atlatl's Blessing Local Legend.

Balachko

Balachko's Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Artifact domain found north of People of the Springs. Look to your left and you will spot a few Tribal Warrior enemies alongside a locked Chest. Defeat the foes and jump on top of the Chest to find one Key to Somewhere.

The two keys (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn around to find a small cage, where you will find another key. Go to the big gate and you can now unlock it. You will spot a red apparition that you need to follow to an arena. This will trigger a fight with Local Legend Balachko in Genshin Impact 5.0.

Cocijo

Cocijo's arena (Image via HoYoverse)

Reach the Statue of Seven in Ameyalco Waters and make your way to the location marked in the image above. You will find a small arena here. Break all the Electro Crystal surrounding the arena to summon a turtle called Cocijo.

Chimalli's Shade

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend in Genshin Impact 5.0 is located in the Ancestral Temple. Take either the waypoint inside the temple or to the north and make your way to the marked location. Interact with the Obsidian Pillar to start the challenge.

Cihuacotl of Chimeric Bone

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the north Teticpac Peak Teleport Waypoint and head east. You will find an Obsidian Pillar on top of a small mountain. Interact with it to unlock this Genshin Impact 5.0 Local Legend challenge.

Ichcahuipili's Aegis

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Huitztli Hill Teleport Waypoint and travel north till you spot a grove full of pink trees. Glide to the first tree (marked by either a Pyroculus or a Yumkasaur waiting nearby) and head inside through the top. You will find a Grappling Hook here.

Take it and leave the tree using the boxes. Go around and you will see a Square stone where you can install the hook. Transform into the nearby Yumkasaur and remove the stone. You will get a few items. Interact with them and you will see a dust cloud lead you to a nearby rock formation.

The three locations for this puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Look straight and you will find an area with Condessance Crystal ores. Go near and you will get a prompt to grapple something using your Yumkasaur state. Do it and another dust cloud will make its way to the rock formation. Follow it back to its destination.

Nearby you will spot another area full of Condessance Crystal ores. Interact with the Crystal Beetles and break the ores. A small dust cloud will appear and you will need to follow it while interacting with it as it leads you back to the rock formation.

Accompanying all three dust clouds to the rock formation will transform the latter into an Obsidian Pillar. This will allow you to start the boss fight against the Genshin Impact 5.0 Local Legend, Ichcahuipili's Aegis. You will also get a Luxurious Chest.

Fatui Trio

Fatui Trio (Image via HoYoverse)

Again take the Huitztli Hill Teleport Waypoint and go to the west till you come across three Fatuis. Collectively, these are the eighth Local Legend in the region of Natlan added with the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

Sappho Amidst the Waves

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Tepeacac Rise Teleport Waypoint and go to the marked location. You will find a Tribal Warrior playing music alongside a few animals. Attack her to begin the fight.

Tlatzacuilotl

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Sulfrous Vein Teleport Waypoint and make your way down to the marked location. You will spot a glowing stone. Take on the form of the nearby Teptelisaur and attack the stone to start the challenge. Use the Saurian's ability and make your way to the nearby glowing spot and attack it. Keep moving while attacking each spot that spawns.

At the end of the puzzle, the stone wall will disappear, revealing a cave. Head in to find the Obsidian Pillar that starts the Tlatzacuilotl Local Legends challenge in Genshin Impact 5.0.

