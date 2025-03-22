Who is Ifa in Genshin Impact? Design and element explored

During the Genshin Impact 5.5 Special Program, HoYoverse revealed Ifa, a new character from the Natlan region. They showcased his design and teased his Vision, giving players more information on his elemental abilities. As an upcoming character who has been teased by HoYoverse multiple times, Ifa's appearance and lore have generated curiosity among players who are awaiting his release.

This article will go over all the information that is available on Ifa and talk about his design and element in Genshin Impact.

Ifa's design and element in Genshin Impact

Ifa is a renowned vet in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Ifa has been depicted as a tall male character with silver-blue hair and sharp blue eyes. As a medical expert, his attire blends technological elements with traditional influences, featuring a white jacket with teal and orange details, a black shirt, and a cowboy-style hat with additional decorations following the same color scheme

His design also includes a feathered accessory attached to his jacket and a small notebook below it. Alongside him floats a small mechanical avian companion named Cacucu, which seems to play a role in his character identity.

Ifa has been confirmed to wield an Anemo Vision. His Vision was briefly shown on his back during the Japanese Special Program for version 5.5, as well as during the English livestream.

While details regarding his weapon type and specific abilities are yet to be revealed officially, the fact that he has an Anemo Vision suggests that his gameplay mechanics may involve mobility, crowd control, or support functions, similar to other Anemo characters in the game.

Ifa hails from the Flower-Feather Clan in Natlan and works as a veterinarian specializing in Saurians. His expertise in treating these creatures has earned him recognition among other characters, with references to his work appearing in interactions with Kachina and Kinich.

Ifa interacting with Kachina during the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina refers to him as a "sauro-vet," emphasizing his role in healing and caring for Saurians, while Kinich mentions seeking Ifa’s help for an ailing Ajaw, further reinforcing his skills as a medical expert and significance in Natlan’s ecosystem.

He also shares a friendship with Ororon and is often seen helping deliver vegetables to Citlali. Additionally, he plays a significant role in the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event, where he showcases his veterinary expertise and dedication to protecting Saurians in Natlan.

Ifa is voiced by Jonny Loquasto in English, while Terashima Junta provides his voice in the Japanese version. His companion, Cacucu, is voiced by Komatsu Shouhei in Japanese.

Ifa was initially teased during the Genshin Impact 5.3 Special Program, where his silhouette appeared among other upcoming characters. Based on the release patterns of Genshin Impact, it is speculated that he will become playable in version 5.6 or a subsequent update.

