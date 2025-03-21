Genshin Impact players can finally escape Bennett's 'circle impact' with the new 4-star character Iansan

Bennett has been an integral part of Genshin Impact's meta since his launch in version 1.0. New DPS characters have come and gone, but Bennett has remained one of the best support characters even after all these years. This is mainly owing to his Elemental Burst which creates a circular AoE on the ground. Teammates within this AoE have their DMG buffed while also receiving heals. As such Bennett's 'circle impact' is still felt even to this day.

However, with the release of the upcoming 4-Star character Iansan in Genshin Impact 5.5, it seems players might finally be able to bench Bennett and his circle, to use Iansan as a sidegrade.

Read on to know about Iansan's support capabilities compared to Bennett, and how she works to boost allies' DMG.

Iansan might finally replace Bennett in Genshin Impact

Iansan releases in Genshin Impact 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned before, Bennett's position in the meta is undeniable, since very few 4-Star characters have such incredible pull value. However, with the imminent release of Iansan in Genshin Impact 5.5, it looks like Bennett might finally be able to take a break.

Like Bennett, Iansan also provides buffs to her teammates by using her Elemental Burst. After Iansan casts it, she summons a special "Limited-Edition Kinetic Energy Scale (For Workouts)," which is basically a hovering scale that appears beside her.

This scale follows the active character around, boosting their ATK based on Iansan's personal ATK and her current Nightsoul Points (the higher her Nightsoul Points, the greater her boost is).

Iansan's buffing capabilities are boosted if her teammates move around a lot (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, the Kinetic Energy Scale also keeps a record of the total distance covered by party members when they move around the combat area (while Iansan's Elemental Burst is active). The more her teammates move around, the more Nightsoul Points Iansan gains, which subsequently increases the ATK buff she can provide. This is also very in tune with her in-game job as a fitness coach.

While both Iansan and Bennett can buff their teammates' ATK with their Elemental Bursts, they have one key point of difference between them. Bennett's Elemental Burst requires players to remain within his circular AoE, whereas Iansan's Elemental Burst encourages and incentivizes players to move around during combat.

As a support character, Iansan can be a great addition to your team, as she works with every single ATK-scaling character in Genshin Impact. While she cannot really be termed as an "upgrade" to Bennett, she is definitely a sidegrade, meaning you can now use Bennett in one of your Spiral Abyss teams, and opt for Iansan on the other.

Additionally, Iansan's lack of "circle impact" also makes her a more flexible character to use with units that need to move around a lot.

