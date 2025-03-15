Time until Iansan releases in Genshin Impact 5.5

Iansan in Genshin Impact is an upcoming 4-star character that will debut in the 5.5 update. She is a fitness trainer from the Collective of Plenty tribe who wields an Electro vision and uses a Polearm as her preferred weapon. The recent version 5.5 livestream announced that Iansan will be released during the first half of the update and will get a rate-up on Varesa and Xianyun's banners.

This article provides information about the release date and time for Iansan in Genshin Impact 5.5. Additionally, it includes a universal countdown showcasing the time until her arrival.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Iansan banner release date, time, and countdown

Iansan in Genshin Impact plays a crucial role in the Natlan storyline and is one of the six ancient heroes. HoYoverse recently showcased her gameplay and abilities in the 5.5 livestream, and many players are excited to summon for her during the first half of the upcoming patch.

Iansan will debut as a 4-star unit on the limited time character banner starting from March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8), and players have until April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8) to summon her.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time until Iansan becomes available:

Considering the release time for Iansan will vary for players around the world, the following section mentions the dates and timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : March 25, 2024, at 8 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : March 25, 2024, at 9 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : March 25, 2024, at 10 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): March 25, 2024, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : March 26, 2025, at 3 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : March 26, 2025, at 4 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 26, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

: March 26, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

