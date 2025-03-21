Genshin Impact announces new artifact sets for version 5.5 update

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is set to introduce two new artifact sets: Finale of the Deep Galleries and Long Night’s Oath. These artifacts will bring unique bonuses tailored for Cryo DPS units and Plunging Attack-focused characters. Players can obtain them in the Derelict Masonry Dock domain, located in the new Atocpac region of Natlan.

This article covers all the details about the two new artifact sets that will be released in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

New artifact sets to be introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5

Finale of the Deep Galleries

The Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is an overview of the two-piece and the four-piece set bonus of the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set:

2-piece set bonus: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

Cryo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: When the equipping character has 0 Elemental Energy, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 60%, and Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 60%. After the equipping character deals Normal Attack DMG, the aforementioned Elemental Burst effect will stop applying for 6s. After the equipping character deals Elemental Burst DMG, the aforementioned Normal Attack effect will stop applying for 6s. This effect can trigger even if the equipping character is off the field.

Based on the information above, the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set enhances Cryo damage and provides situational boosts to both Normal Attack and Elemental Burst damage.

The 2-piece set grants a Cryo DMG Bonus. The 4-piece set increases Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG when the character has zero Elemental Energy.

However, using Normal Attacks disables the Burst bonus for six seconds, and using an Elemental Burst disables the Normal Attack bonus for the same duration. These effects can still trigger even when the character is off-field.

As of now, the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set is difficult to use effectively on existing characters as its 4-piece effect requires the character to have zero Elemental Energy. Even if you use your Elemental Burst to drain your Energy, you would lose out on the Normal Attack damage bonus.

That being said, leaks from reliable sources, including Full Stop Chan and HXG Diluc, suggest that Skirk is expected to be a Cryo damage-dealing character and will be introduced as a playable unit in version 5.7 of Genshin Impact. With that in mind, this set could potentially be her best-in-slot.

However, as with all leaks, this is based purely on speculation and is subject to change.

Long Night's Oath

Long Night's Oath artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is an overview of the two-piece and the four-piece set bonus of the Long Night's Oath artifact set:

2-piece set bonus: Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25%.

Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25%. 4-piece set bonus: After the equipping character's Plunging Attack/Charged Attack/Elemental Skill hits an opponent, they will gain 1/2/2 stack(s) of "Radiance Everlasting." Plunging Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Elemental Skills can each trigger this effect once every 1s. Radiance Everlasting: Plunging Attacks deal 15% increased DMG for 6s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.

Based on the information above, the Long Night’s Oath artifact set is designed to enhance Plunging Attack damage.

The 2-piece set provides a straightforward damage buff to Plunging Attacks, while the 4-piece set allows characters to get stacks of damage bonuses by landing Plunging Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Elemental Skills.

This set can be another viable option for Xiao, complementing his plunge-heavy playstyle, though existing sets like Vermillion Hereafter or Desert Pavilion Chronicle may still be preferred.

Additionally, considering that Varesa will be a Plunge DPS character, Long Night’s Oath could be her best-in-slot artifact set. Unique builds such as a Plunging Attack-focused Diluc could also benefit from this set, making it a flexible option for unconventional playstyles.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

