Genshin Impact voicelines reveal a Natlan character, Ifa

Mualani and Kachina's voicelines in Genshin Impact have revealed a new Natlan character named Ifa. Since the mysterious entity has yet to make an appearance in the game or teasers, there isn't much known about him. That said, the fact that he is mentioned in the voicelines could mean that he is one of the upcoming Natlan playable characters.

This article will cover Mualani and Kachina's voicelines about Ifa in Genshin Impact. Travelers curious about this character can find more details below.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on speculations and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact reveals a new Natlan character in character voicelines

Mualani (Image via HoYoverse) Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani is finally out and Travelers can check out her voicelines to know more about all Natlan characters. Let's take a look at what she feels about Ifa:

"Ifa is the best! No matter what we invite him to do, he's always happy to join. And he's super quick and efficient at everything, too. If he wasn't already working as a vet, I think he'd make a pretty great water sports coach. Hmm? Is he from a different tribe? Well, yeah, but that won't be a problem at all!"

According to Mualani, Ifa often joins her for various activities whenever he is invited. Ifa seems to be a quick learner and is reportedly efficient at everything. Mualani also reveals that Ifa is a vet and claims he would've made a great water sports coach if not for his original profession.

Lastly, the local guide mentions that Ifa is from a different Natlan tribe, meaning that he is not from the People of the Springs tribe.

Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, let's look at what Kachina says about Ifa:

"Ifa's a really amazing sauro-vet! Any little Saurian who sees him comes back and starts living a healthy life! They eat right, sleep well, don't cause trouble, and basically don't get sick again! So whenever a Saurian's looking sick, everyone's first thought is to ask him to fly over and have a look!"

According to Kachina, Ifa appears to be a sauro-vet, meaning he specializes in dealing with the Saurians. He is reportedly very good at his job since the Saurians who visit him never get sick again.

While HoYoverse has yet to confirm it, Ifa could likely be one of the future playable units from Natlan. This is only speculation since Mualani and Kachina have a voiceline about him. Such characters often have a high chance of becoming playable in the game.

