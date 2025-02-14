Genshin Impact Ifa leaks hint at character's rarity and weapon type

Ifa in Genshin Impact is an NPC and is a professional Sauro vet from the Land of Pyro who is expected to become a playable character in one of the upcoming Natlan updates. He has yet to make an in-game appearance but has been mentioned by several characters. Rumors of his release have been doing the rounds for a while, with his potential rarity and weapon type being leaked recently.

Without further delay, this article covers the leaks surrounding Ifa's release, rarity, and weapon type in Genshin Impact.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks show Ifa's rarity and weapon type

Ifa's rarity

According to the leaks via Full Stop Chan and reshared by hxg_diluc on X, Ifa might be released as a 4-star unit in Genshin Impact.

While there's information on when the Sauro vet will debut, he will likely be available in one of the upcoming Natlan updates after version 5.5. This is because he is expected to be one of the characters' silhouettes, which was revealed by HoYoverse during the version 5.3 livestream.

It is worth mentioning that players have expressed their disappointment over Ifa's rarity because of the lack of male 5-star units in Natlan. Moreover, it appears that he will also be the next and last male character from the Pyro nation in the Genshin Impact 5.x patches.

Full Stop Chan and hxg_diluc are fairly reliable sources, so the leaks about Ifa are also likely credible.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 characters leaked

Ifa's weapon type

Based on the leaks from MeroMero, Ifa will be a Catalyst user. Assuming the information about him being a 4-star unit is true, it is safe to say that he won't get any signature weapon. MeroMero is one of the most reliable sources, so the weapon type leak is also likely to be credible.

As of this writing, there's no information about Ifa's potential playstyle, but since he is a vet, it wouldn't be surprising if he has healing abilities.

Unfortunately, there's also no information on Ifa's potential Element, so players can only wait for his drip marketing for official confirmation.

Also read: All version 5.x characters leaked

Ifa is from the Flower-Feather Clan and is Ororon's good friend. While the sauro vet has yet to appear in the game, Travelers can still learn more about him from other Natlan characters' voicelines about him.

