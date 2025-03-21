Genshin Impact announces Varesa's signature weapon: Stats and passive

With Genshin Impact 5.5 on the horizon, HoYoverse has released details about the new 5-star option featured in the upcoming weapon banner. The weapon is a catalyst called Vivid Notions. It is the signature weapon of Varesa (5-star Electro character), who will be featured on the 5.5 event banner.

This article takes a look at the main and secondary stats, as well as the passive effects, of Varesa's signature weapon Vivid Notions, as revealed by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Varesa signature weapon and stats

Varesa will arrive in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.5. She is a Natlan character belonging to the Collective of Plenty tribe (to which 4-star unit Iansan also belongs).

Varesa has been revealed to be a Plunge DPS unit, and her weapon of choice is a catalyst. HoYoverse has announced the details of her signature weapon, titled Vivid Notions, which will be released alongside her event banner in Genshin Impact 5.5 Phase I.

Here are the main and secondary stats of Vivid Notions in Genshin Impact (at level 90 and Refinement Rank 1):

Base ATK: 674

674 Secondary stat: 44.1% CRIT DMG

This weapon has a decent base ATK and secondary stat, which means it can be used as a stat stick by many catalyst users.

Vivid Notions also has the following passive effect:

"User's ATK is increased by 28%. After using a Plunging Attack, the Dawn's First Huefeffect will be triggered, which increases Plunging Attack CRIT DMG by 28%. After using an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, the "Twilight's Splendor" effect is triggered, which increases Plunging Attack CRIT DMG by 40%. Both of these effects last for 15 seconds each and are canceled 0.1 seconds after the ground impact hits an enemy target."

This passive effect makes Vivid Notions perfect for Varesa, whose kit revolves around Plunge Attacks. Equipping the weapon on her will massively boost her Plunge Attack DMG, allowing her to maximize her overall damage potential (which can be further enhanced by support characters).

Besides Varesa, Xianyun is another Catalyst user who can take advantage of Vivid Notion's passive effect, provided you play her in a DPS role. Other catalyst users can also benefit from the weapon's secondary stat and ATK boost, but the special passive effect will be useless for them.

