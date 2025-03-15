Time until Varesa releases in Genshin Impact 5.5

Varesa in Genshin Impact is an upcoming 5-star character that will be released in the 5.5 update. She is a competitive eater from the Collective of Plenty tribe, who wields the Electro element and uses a Catalyst as her weapon of choice. The recent v5.5 livestream showcased her gameplay and confirmed that her banner will be released during the first half of the patch.

As many fans are looking forward to obtaining this character, this article provides details about Varesa's release date and time in Genshin Impact. Moreover, it includes a countdown showcasing the time until her debut.

Genshin Impact 5.5 Varesa banner release date, time, and countdown

While Varesa has already been teased in the narrative, she has yet to appear in the storyline. The Traveler will be able to meet her in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, which will introduce the Collective of Plenty tribe to the game.

HoYoverse recently showcased her gameplay and abilities in the livestream and it has hyped up many players who are looking forward to summon Varesa.

Varesa's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced, Varesa will be featured on the limited-time character banner during the first half of the update alongside Xianyun. Her banner will go live on March 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8), and will remain active until April 15, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Players will also be able to summon for Varesa's signature 5-star weapon, Vivid Notions (Catalyst), during this period.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until Varesa's release in Genshin Impact:

Furthermore, the following section covers the release timings for all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : March 25, 2024, at 8 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : March 25, 2024, at 9 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : March 25, 2024, at 10 PM

: March 25, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): March 25, 2024, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : March 26, 2025, at 3 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : March 26, 2025, at 4 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 26, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

: March 26, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

