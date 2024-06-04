Soft Lamp Elegy in Genshin Impact: Emilie's signature polearm stats 

Soft Lamp Elegy will be the 5-star polearm in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update. It is a polearm designed to be Emilie's signature weapon with stats and bonus effects tailored for her kit. This will be the second 5-star polearm in less than three updates as Version 4.6 featured Arlecchino's signature polearm, Crimson Moon's Semblance.

This article will list all the important details of the Soft Lamp Elegy with reference to leaks by reliable sources in the community.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Soft Lamp Elegy: Emilie's signature weapon stats

Recent leaks have suggested that the Soft Lamp Elegy polearm weapon in Genshin Impact will have Crit Rate as its sub-stat. At level one, Soft Lamp Elegy will reportedly have 46 Attack and 7.2% Crit Rate. As with every weapon in the game, it has a unique passive.

If the leaks turn out to be true, Soft Lamp Elegy's passive is called Prelude of White Dawn and provides the following:

Increases attack by 15%; after the wielder triggers a Burning reaction or deals Dendro damage to an enemy affected by Burning, the damage dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8 seconds and can stack up to 2 times; when the stack count reaches two or the duration is refreshed, restores 12 Elemental Energy, which can only be restored once every 12 seconds in this manner. Both effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field

This passive may be a mouthful to read. To simplify it, the weapon gives a flat 15% increase to your attack. This is increased to 18% if you trigger a Burning reaction or deal Dendro Damage to an enemy that already has Burning. This effect will last for eight seconds and can be stacked twice.

If you can achieve two stacks or refresh the duration of the effect, you will restore 12 Elemental Energy. You can do this only once every 12 seconds and both of these effects can be triggered even if the weapon's wielder is off-field. Soft Lamp Elegy synergizes exceptionally well with Emilie as she prioritizes on dealing Burning damage while being off-field.

Best characters for Soft Lamp Elegy in Genshin Impact according to leaks

This weapon is specifically made for Emilie and will be ineffective in the hands of any other Polearm user. Arlecchino might be an option but a Burning team comp is not recommended due to her Bond of Life mechanics. At the moment, Emilie is shaping up to be a solid Dendro sub-DPS that specializes in maximizing the damage output of the Burning reaction.

Soft Lamp Elegy has the potential to be a good option for future characters that focus on Burning damage. As of this writing, it is Emilie's BiS and she's the only character that can make the best use of this weapon.

