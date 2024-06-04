Genshin Impact Emilie kit leaks: Abilities, role, materials, Constellations, and more

Emilie is an upcoming playable character in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update and has been confirmed to be a Dendro unit. There's still some time until her release, but her potential kit and Constellations have already been leaked by a pretty reliable source.

It is speculated that Emilie is an off-field Dendro DMG dealer who relies on Burning DMG. Her ascension materials have also been leaked, so Travelers looking forward to pulling her can start pre-farming.

This article covers Emilie's entire leaked abilities, pre-farming materials, and Constellations in Genshin Impact.

Note: This information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Emilie kit and signature weapon leaked

According to Seele Leaks, Emilie's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact is called Fetch Fragrance, and it has the following effects:

Creates a Casket of Soft Light, dealing AoE Dendro DMG to nearby enemies.

The Casket of Soft Light fires a Pure Dew Dreath at random intervals at nearby enemies, dealing Dendro DMG.

When the nearby enemies are in the Burning state, they will generate "Aroma" at random intervals. The Casket of Soft Light will absorb two of these Aromas, it will fire an additional Pure Dew Breath shot, and also increase the damage dealt.

Only one Casket of Soft Light can exist at a time. The Casket's initial rank is level 1 when it is created, but it can be increased up to level 2.

Additionally, when Emilie creates a Casket of Soft Light in this way, she will fire a shot of Spirit Breath at her enemies, dealing Dendro DMG.

Meanwhile, Emilie's Elemental Burst is supposedly called Fragrance Deduction and has the following effects:

Gathers Aroma (fragrance) to create a new Casket of Soft Light of level 3 and destroys any existing Casket of Soft Light.

While the Casket of Soft Light level 3 is on the field, Emilie will stop gathering any more Aroma but will continue to fire Pure Dew Breath at nearby enemies, every 0.3s to dealing Dendro DMG.

Additionally, each enemy will be targeted by Pure Dew Breath only once every 0.7s.

When the Elemental Burst duration ends, the Casket of Soft Light that was previously destroyed will be restored.

It appears that Emilie's Elemental Burst consistently deals Dendro DMG by firing the Pure Dew Breaths at the enemies, making her a good off-field Dendro damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

Based on the info via Seele Leaks, Emilie's potential talents are:

A1 passive: When two Aromas (fragrances) are collected in the Casket of Soft Light, level 2 will consume the Aroma and extract a Clear Dew Fragrance, dealing AoE Dendro DMG equal to 500% of Emilie's ATK to nearby enemies.

When two Aromas (fragrances) are collected in the Casket of Soft Light, level 2 will consume the Aroma and extract a Clear Dew Fragrance, dealing AoE Dendro DMG equal to 500% of Emilie's ATK to nearby enemies. A2 passive: When a Casket of Soft Light is on the field, all party members' resistance to Pyro DMG from the Burning reaction will be increased by 85%.

When a Casket of Soft Light is on the field, all party members' resistance to Pyro DMG from the Burning reaction will be increased by 85%. Inherent talent: Emilie's DMG against enemies with Burning state is increased by 36% and the DMG to enemies with the Quicken state is decreased by 90%.

Based on Emilie's reported talents, she specializes in the DMG from the Burning reaction, and Quicken is not her best playstyle.

Here are all six of Emilie's Constellations in Genshin Impact, per leaks:

C1: The DMG from Clear Dew Fragrance and Emilie's Inherent passive is increased. In addition, when a party member triggers a Burning reaction or deals Dendro DMG to an enemy in a Burning state, an additional Aroma will be released. This effect can be triggered once every 2.9 seconds.

The DMG from Clear Dew Fragrance and Emilie's Inherent passive is increased. In addition, when a party member triggers a Burning reaction or deals Dendro DMG to an enemy in a Burning state, an additional Aroma will be released. This effect can be triggered once every 2.9 seconds. C2: When the Casket of Soft Light gathers Aroma, Emilie gains a layer of Specialized Effect, increasing her ATK by 18% for 10 seconds, max 2 stacks. Additionally, the duration of each stack is counted independently.

When the Casket of Soft Light gathers Aroma, Emilie gains a layer of Specialized Effect, increasing her ATK by 18% for 10 seconds, max 2 stacks. Additionally, the duration of each stack is counted independently. C3: Increase Elemental Skill level +3.

Increase Elemental Skill level +3. C4: Emilie's Elemental Burst duration is increased by 2s and the interval between each enemy selected is reduced to 0.3s.

Emilie's Elemental Burst duration is increased by 2s and the interval between each enemy selected is reduced to 0.3s. C5: Increase Elemental Burst level +3.

Increase Elemental Burst level +3. C6: When Emilie uses Elemental Skill or Burst, she gains Fragrance Remains, lasting 5s. During this period, Emilie's Normal and Charged ATK DMG are converted to Dendro DMG, and the DMG dealt is increased by 250% of her ATK.

According to the leaks, Emilie is expected to be a Polearm user, and she will receive a new signature weapon supposedly called Soft Lamp Elegy in Genshin Impact 4.8. It is expected to have the following stats and passive at level 1:

Base ATK: 46

46 Second stat: 7.2% CRIT Rate

The Polearm's passive increases ATK by 15% when the user triggers a Burning reaction or deals Dendro DMG to an enemy in the Burning state. It also increases the DMG dealt by 18%. This effect lasts 8s and can be stacked up to two times. Additionally, when the user reaches max stacks or the effect duration ends, the weapon restores 12 energy.

Emilie ascension materials

Below are all the materials required to max ascend Emilie in Genshin Impact, per leaks via Seele Leaks:

Level Materials Mora Ascension Reward Level 20 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3x Lakelight Lily, 3x Meshing Gear 20,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 2x Fragment of a Golden Melody, 10x Lakelight Lily, 15x Meshing Gear

40,000 NA Level 50 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 4x Fragment of a Golden Melody, 20x Lakelight Lily, 12x Mechanical Spur Gear 60,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 60 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 8x Fragment of a Golden Melody, 30x Lakelight Lily, 18x Mechanical Spur Gear 80,000 NA Level 70 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12x Fragment of a Golden Melody, 45x Lakelight Lily, 12x Artificed Dynamic Gear 100,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20x Fragment of a Golden Melody, 60x Lakelight Lily, 24x Artificed Dynamic Gear 120,000 NA

Here's a total count for all the materials needed for Emilie's ascension and talents in Genshin Impact:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

Lakelight Lily x168

Meshing Gear x36

Mechanical Spur Gear x96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x129

Silken Feather x18

Fragment of a Golden Melody x46

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Fortunately, all the items listed above are available in Genshin Impact and can be pre-farmed. Silken Feather can be obtained by challenging The Knave weekly boss, while Fragment of a Golden Melody can be obtained by defeating the "Statue of Marble and Brass" in the Nostoi Region. You can gather the Gear components by defeating the Clockwork Mekas.

Lastly, Lakelight Lily is a local specialty item that you can find in the Erinnyes Forest.

