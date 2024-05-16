Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks: Summer update map, content and expected character

Several leaks related to the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.8 update have recently surfaced from credible sources. It is speculated that there will be a summer event in version 4.8 and HoYoverse will likely release a new exclusive map for this event. That being said, this shouldn't be surprising since the developers have implemented comparable strategies in the past.

In addition, leaks are hinting at a new playable character in the last Fontaine patch of the game. This article will cover everything Travelers need to know about the potential new event map, content, and playable unit in Genshin Impact 4.8.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks hint at a new summer event map, playable character, and more

According to the leaks via @hxg_diluc on X, there will be a new summer event in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update. It is speculated that it will be hosted by one of the Hexenzirkel Witches. Unfortunately, the leaks do not mention the identity of the entity. At any rate, the event story is expected to be based on a fairy tale and Travelers can expect to meet many old friends in the game.

Here is a list of all the characters who are expected to appear in the rumored summer event in version 4.8, as per leaks:

Wanderer

Durin

Navia

Nilou

Kirara

Interestingly, the leak claims that Durin will likely be in the event even though he has been confirmed to be dead before the game's events. Therefore, it can be speculated that the fairy tale event story might be related to the shadow dragon.

Furthermore, Travelers might also get to ride Durin during the event, which might be a test for the potential mounting system in Natlan, a new exploration mechanic. As mentioned earlier, this info is only based on leaks so Travelers must take it with a grain of salt.

According to @ProjectENKA1 on X, version 4.8 will likely release a new playable character, namely Emilie. Most Travelers might already be familiar with this name since she is a popular perfumer in Fontaine and several characters have a voice-over of her in their profiles. Unfortunately, Emilie has yet to appear in the game, so her exact appearance is unknown.

Travelers can expect Emilie's drip marketing on June 3, 2024, for her official first look and much awaited information on her, such as her background and Vision.

