Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks unveil summer event and character involvements

Early leaks of Genshin Impact 4.8 update hint at the return of summer event for players to enjoy. HoYoverse officials have a track record of dropping them in the version updates that precede the arrival of new regions. Players must know that the new region, Natlan, will arrive after Fontaine's version 4.8 update.

Additionally, the rumors unveil a list of characters, including Fontaine and Inazuman, who will participate in the event story quest. This article will highlight everything you need to know about these early Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks.

Note: This article is based on early leaks about version 4.8 and Natlan. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt since these leaks are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8: Summer event and character involvement leaks

Preview of last summer's event in version 3.8 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact community is excited about the upcoming version 4.7 Special Program. In the meantime, many new leaks about version 4.8 update have been circulated and its upcoming flagship event. The new rumors hint at the return of the fan-favorite summer event, the involvement of different characters in the event, and many more.

Popular leaker @hxg_diluc has shared some future leaks on X from anonymous sources. Based on his collection of early leaks, the Genshin Impact 4.8 summer event will be held by one of the Hexenzirkel witches. Some of the previous summer events have been organized by Klee's mother - Alice.

The latest leaks don't specify which out of the eight Hexenzirkel witches will be hosting the upcoming summer event. Furthermore, the event quest story will be based on Fairy Tale topics. The following characters will be featured in the event quests:

Durin

Kirara

Navia

Nilou

Scaramouche

These characters will be featured in the summer event (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the list above, players will be mingling with Fontaine and Inazuman during the event. For those who don't remember, Durin is a shadow dragon created by Gold, one of the Hexenzirkel witches who invaded Mondstadt 500 years ago. It was slained by Dvalin and its corpse landed at the snowy mountain of Vindagnyr, which is now known as Dragonspine.

The rumors suggest that players might ride the Durin dragon as a test for Natlan's system. It is unclear how developers plan on doing that. However, it implies that dragon riding could be one of the main highlights for the new region Natlan.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact information and updates.