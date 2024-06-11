Genshin Impact 4.8 beta leaks: Emilie and her signature weapon buffed

Genshin Impact 4.8 will launch Emilie and her signature polearm, Lumidouce Elegy, on the event wish banners. Both are going through trials in the current Beta testing. According to new leaks from HomDGCat, both Emilie and her signature weapon have gone through some major changes.

Emilie has received new buffs to her ascension passive, as well as her overall kit and playstyle. Her signature weapon, Lumidouce Elegy, has received buffed multipliers and new passive descriptions. This article will go over all of the latest Genshin Impact leaks and highlight the new changes made to Emilie's kit and signature polearm.

Note: This article is based on Beta leaks and is subject to change. Reader's discretion is advised.

Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks show buffs to Emilie kit and signature weapon

Emilie is an upcoming playable character in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update and is expected to debut on July 17, 2024. According to new leaks from HomDGCat, she has gone through some changes in her ascension passive and Elemental Skill. Previously, her ascension passive stated the following effects:

"Emilie's DMG against enemies with Burning state is increased by 36% and the DMG to enemies with the Quicken state is decreased by 90%."

In the new version of this overworld ascension passive, Emilie continues to deal 36% increased DMG to Burning enemies, but no longer deals 90% reduced DMG to those affected by Quicken. This is a significant buff that removes any DPS loss that players would have faced when playing Overburn (Overload + Burning) teams, which is rumored to be one of the best team archetypes for Emilie in Genshin Impact 4.8.

The next major change can be found in her Elemental Skill description. The following effects were previously leaked:

"1 Lumidouce Case created by Emilie herself can exist at any one time. The Case starts at Level 1 and can go up to Level 2."

After the recent changes, new information has been added to this effect. Your level 2 Lumidouce Case will revert to Level 1 if it doesn't collect any Scent for eight seconds. Now, Emilie can be used in Quicken teams and you can use Electro characters in her Burning-based teams. However, she can only retain Level 1 multipliers unless you consistently trigger a Burning reaction.

This leads us back to Overburn teams once again, where accidentally triggering Quicken won't lead to DPS loss.

Genshin Impact 4.8 Emilie's signature weapon changes

Emilie's signature weapon, Lumidouce Elegy, has also gone through major changes. With the new passive effect description, the wielder no longer needs to trigger a Burning reaction to get buffs; dealing Dendro DMG to Burning enemies will trigger the weapon's passive.

In addition to that, Lumidouce Elegy's wielder can restore energy when possessing max stacks from the passive effect. The multipliers on the energy restoration have been buffed from 9/10/11/12 to 12/13/14/15/16 Energy in Genshin Impact.

Follow Sportskeeda Hub for more Genshin Impact leaks and updates.